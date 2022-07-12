Sewage concerns in Coronado force cancellation of state junior lifeguard competition

A junior lifeguard state competition that was supposed to kick off Thursday has been canceled because of concerns over water quality off Coronado's shoreline, organizers said late Monday.

"It's unfortunate and disappointing to the athletes who (were) competing in the 2022 Cal State Games Jr. Lifeguard competition in Coronado," Sandi Hill, California State Games' executive director, said in a statement. "Our permit was canceled due to concerns of water quality."

The event's website states that California State Games was unable to secure an alternative site to host the competition, which included children ages 9 to 17. California State Games, which takes place Thursday through Sunday, includes more than 20 other sporting competitions, including archery, field hockey, rugby and track and field.

Hill said California State Games looks forward to returning with its junior lifeguard competition next summer.

This is the second week in a row that an event was canceled because of concerns over water quality in Coronado. The city's annual Fourth of July Rough Water Swim was canceled last week .

The concerns stem from raw sewage spilling into San Diego County's coast from the Tijuana River and a defunct wastewater plant at Punta Bandera, which discharges millions of gallons of raw sewage into the ocean, creating plumes that routinely float up the coastline.

San Diego County rolled out a new — and more sensitive — water quality test in early May, and higher contamination levels have been detected since. On July 1 the county launched a new tiered alert system that includes signs that warn beachgoers that water "may contain sewage and may cause illness," leaving it up to beachgoers to decide whether to go into the ocean.

Exposure to bacteria and viruses in human waste can result in diarrhea, fever, respiratory disease, meningitis and even paralysis, according to public health officials.

Coronado's beaches remained open as of Monday, although the shoreline at Tidelands Park was under an advisory noting that bacteria levels exceed health standards.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .