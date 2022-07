More than 4 out of 5 Americans have a weed killer in their urine, according to a new government study. The new study found that of 2,310 urine samples that were representative of the U.S. population, 1,885 contained glyphosate. Nearly a third of the samples in the study by the U.S. National Nutrition Examination Survey came from school-age children. The study said 87% of the children tested had glyphosate in their urine.

