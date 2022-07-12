ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BR Police investigate reported sexual assault

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —Police responded to a reported sexual assault that occurred in a neighborhood off Perkins Road Sunday (July 10) night, authorities say.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 8 p.m. when the reported assault occurred on Hollydale Avenue.

BRPD is currently investigating the incident and at this time no suspects have been named.

This article will be updated should police provide any follow-up information related to the case.

