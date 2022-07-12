VPD to host a Lunch & Learn on home security

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department will host a Lunch & Learn on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Victoria County Public Health Department, 2805 N. Navarro St.

VCS Companies will provide Chick-Fil-A for lunch.

Doors will open at 10:45 a.m. for those interested in attending the event. Health screenings will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a presentation on Home Security beginning around 11:20 a.m.

If you are interested in attending the event, you can click here to register.

