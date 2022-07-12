ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

If it's broke, fix it.

By Merritt Hamilton Allen
Alamogordo Daily News
 2 days ago
I’m not sure what to make of 2022 in the Albuquerque Metro, which is what much of the East Mountains area is, despite our desire not to be. The mayor won re-election handily for no good reason whatsoever and continues to govern without an apparent plan beyond the next press conference.

Yet, Republicans remain caught up in issues largely irrelevant to day-to-day living in New Mexico: the spectre of a border crisis that we have lived with for more than five decades now, Trump, sacrosanct gun rights and abortion.

None of the above issues will create more jobs in the state or improve our schools, two of our biggest state problems. Nor will they address the drug-fueled crime plaguing our largest city (and the rest of the state) or the homeless encampments sprouting up across the metro area.

It’s like one party has no plan. And neither does the other. How did we get here?

Polarizing campaign tactics are one cause. So are our highly partisan primaries where candidates complete to show party purity rather than fitness for public office. The need for constant fundraising is another, and reliance on out-of-state money often comes with a cost – a cost of taking a stance on a national issue.

So if one party is so sure of a majority it doesn’t bother to make a plan for governance or legislation, and the other is too caught up in tired national populist sloganeering to pay attention to the state’s problems, what is a New Mexico voter to do?

Ask hard questions. The most effective voter outreach remains door to door canvassing. Your local candidates will be definitely knocking on your door or calling your phone. Answer.

And then, ask the real questions.

Don’t ask if they will preserve a woman’s right to choose, or if they support the 2nd Amendment. Ask the hard stuff.

How can we improve student performance at our local schools? How should we measure it?

What are your best ideas to grow our economy? Is our tax system fair?

What can be done at the local or state level to address the fentanyl epidemic? Do we have enough treatment programs? Does law enforcement have the tools it needs to cope with this?

What can be done at the local or state level to improve outcomes for children in crisis? Do foster parents have the resources and training they need to provide safe homes for children who need them? How will you address CYFD’s problems?

You get the idea. Ask about the most pressing need in your community or in the state that matters to you. “What will you do to address this problem if elected?” It’s a better litmus test than reassuring yourself that a candidate likes the same presidential candidate you do.

Many of our elected leaders are not serving us well. Some are. We must move beyond partisan tropes. Let’s find ways to elevate our communities’ and state’s most basic needs and elect the people who demonstrate they have a willingness and a plan to address them.

Merritt Hamilton Allen is a PR executive and former Navy officer. She appears regularly as a panelist on NM PBS and is a frequent guest on News Radio KKOB. A Republican, she lives amicably with her Democratic husband north of I-40 where they run two head of dog, and two of cat. She can be reached atnews.ind.merritt@gmail.com.

Comments / 12

Misanthropic savior
2d ago

Why would any politician fix our problems? They get a mansion and 24/7 security for keeping is at the bottom, then they just move up the ladder.

Reply
4
 

Alamogordo Daily News

944
Followers
281
Post
91K+
Views
Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

