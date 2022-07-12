ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc American Legion Baseball Team Has a Busy Week

By Local Sports
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manitowoc American Legion Baseball team has a busy week ahead of them. After taking two days off, the squad will travel to Fond du Lac this evening (July 12th) and...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Bandits Dominate Chiefs on the Road

The Manitowoc Bandits used an 8-run 6th inning to blow past the Kewaunee Chiefs 16-6 last night in Shoreland League Baseball. AJ Dollinger hit a two-run bomb in that big inning, which was just one of the 11 hits on the night for the Bandits. They also forced 12 walks....
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Bounce Back, Defeat West Michigan 5-2

It may have taken 11 innings to do it, but the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back in the win column. The Appleton-based ballclub toppled the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-2 last night. The Rattlers held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the 9th inning, but a sacrifice fly tied the...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Art Forward – Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary

The following article was submitted by Kaitlin Piazza, the Business and Housing Development Planner for the City of Manitowoc as a part of the Rahr-West Art Museum’s Art Forward series. The development of Manitowoc, and more specifically its storied maritime history, is deeply intertwined with Lake Michigan. Historically, the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Donald G. Drumm

Donald G. “Butch” Drumm, age 63, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc went peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday July 10th, at his residence. Butch was born on March 22,1959 to late Gerald and Elaine (Kraemer) Drumm, of Manitowoc. Butch grew up in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1977. On June 17, 1983, Butch married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Lynn M. Braun at Bethany Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Butch and Lynn built a beautiful family together, as they were blessed with three boys Joshua, Ryan, and Kyle. Their sons exhibit the best traits of Butch in all they do. The boys were given the best example of what a strong marriage looks like after watching the love between their parents. 39 years of marriage wasn’t always easy, but always worth it.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Anna M. Behnke-Lodl

Anna M. Behnke-Lodl, age 66, a resident of Kossuth, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Anna was born on May 25, 1956 in Manitowoc County to the late James and Georgene (Adelmann) Torrison. She graduated from Valders High School with the class of 1974 and went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree with a double major in Business Management and Human Resource Management from Silver Lake College. On June 21, 1974, Anna married Darrell G. Behnke at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Liberty. He preceded her in death on September 6, 1999. On October 15, 2005, Anna married Benjamin “Bonj” Lodl at Silver Lake College. Over the years, Anna had worked in customer service at Valders Piggly Wiggly, Leverns Shoe Factory, Fleet Farm, Dow Canvas, Wells Fargo, Dollar Tree, and Mobil 310. With Darrell, she was also the owner and operator of Anna’s Alleys in Valders from 1995 to 1999. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, crocheting, cooking, reading, collecting cows, and playing games on her iPad. Last, but not least, she enjoyed folding towels and sheets to perfection!
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Bandits Return to Action After a Week Off

After taking the last week off, the Manitowoc Bandits will continue their drive toward four consecutive Shoreland League Titles tonight. The Bandits of Coach Chris Cisler will be in Kewaunee taking on the Chiefs. The Bandits are 6-1 entering the contest, while the Chiefs are 3-6. The Bandits also boast...
KEWAUNEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Janet A. Wydick

Janet A. Wydick, age 80, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life with family by her side on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022 at the family residence. Janet was born on October 19, 1941 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille Jagodinsky Becker. Janet attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1960. She was employed with JC Penny Company in Manitowoc in the catalogue department for 25 years retiring in 2003. On September 16, 1961 she married Billy E. Wydick at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Janet enjoyed baking and gardening.
MANITOWOC, WI

