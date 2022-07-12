ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Holly Police chief to retire

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper will retire after 35 years of police work in Gaston County, the last nine years spent as chief of Mount Holly Police Department.

Roper's last day with Mount Holly will be July 31. City officials plan to announce Roper’s replacement before his retirement.

Roper began his career as a patrol officer for the Gastonia Police Department in 1987. He became chief of the Mount Holly Police Department in May 2013.

Roper's career included most aspects of law enforcement from investigations, narcotics and tactical team operations. He has advanced NC Law Enforcement certifications, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and has a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University.

Roper received the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in February 2019 and spearheaded the creation of the Mount Holly Police Department annual report.

His time as chief was also marked by the December 2020 slaying of Officer Tyler Herndon, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a breaking and entering call. Herndon's assailant, Joshua Tyler Funk, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on July 5, 2022, and received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

After Herndon's death, Roper was instrumental in leading his department and the Mount Holly community through their grieving and healing. As a result of this, the Mount Holly Police Department Memorial Plaza was designed and constructed, honoring not only Herndon, but all law enforcement.

Roper sat on many council-appointed committees, and his voice and vision led to the many aspects considered and now incorporated into this plaza.

“I want to thank Chief Roper for his many years of dedicated service to the city of Mount Holly,” said City Manager Miles Braswell. “The Mount Holly Police Department and the city as a whole have benefited tremendously with chief in charge. He has worked tirelessly to consider others above himself and has made Mount Holly a safer place. His dedication to the police profession shows in the way he conducts himself, and this is reflective in the professional manner portrayed by the Mount Holly Police Department.”

Roper made an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for Gaston County sheriff in May 2022, losing out to Belmont Police Chief Chad Hawkins. Hawkins does not face opposition on November's ballot to replace Sheriff Alan Cloninger, who did not seek re-election.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

