Pennsylvania man says Amazon driver pooped in front of his house

By John Lynch
 2 days ago
In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

An Amazon delivery driver has been accused of defecating in the street, in front of a Pennsylvania man’s home, who said he caught it on camera.

Michael Gunde of Millvale PA told WPXI that his Ring doorbell showed the driver get in front of his house, get out of the truck for a couple of minutes, and eventually threw something into the trash.

Gunde said it was one of the worst things he ever smelled and that his granddaughter got poop on her shoes and tracked it into a car.

Gunde also told WPXI that he caught up to the driver in the neighborhood and asked him to clean up the mess but Gunde said that made things worse with poop getting on his shoes and truck.

Gunde also claims he called Amazon and got the ‘runaround.’

WPXI says they contacted Amazon and the company is looking into the report.

scott dawson
2d ago

as a truck driver, I can understand this, there's been many times since covid,when I would arrive at my destination, and find out we're not a allowed to use the facilities on site. if your lucky, they'll have a job johnny there for the drivers

Yvonne Shaub
2d ago

I'm confused, he said he got out, threw something in the trash, so how did he get 💩 on his shoes..or was it his lunch and then he took a dump?

Rena Pard
2d ago

You can't hold what you don't have in your hand. How many ppl would have let this stranger into their house to use the bathroom?

