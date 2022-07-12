Man shot, killed is city’s 7th homicide of 2022

RACINE, WI – The young man shot and killed Monday night was just 21 years old. His death marks the City of Racine’s seventh homicide of the year.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to the 3000 block of 17th Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered Kareen A. McLain with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Racine Police Department.

Officials with the City of Racine Police Department say they do not have anyone in custody yet for McLain’s death.

City of Racine’s 7th homicide this year

Racine police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox confirmed McLain is the city’s seventh homicide of 2022 and that each of the seven deaths was a result of gun violence. Six of the seven victims have been male; Brittany Booker is the only female victim.

Police are asking for the public’s help apprehending the perpetrator or persons responsible for McLain’s death. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police

Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330

or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.

