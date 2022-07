Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in South Dakota. Five COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update. The statewide total is 2945. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 127. Forty-eight new cases reported since July 6, the total is 8,469. Recovered cases are at 8,286. There have been 56 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO