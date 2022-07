WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The cause of an overnight fire at an antique shop is being investigated as suspicious, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department (WWFD). In a release issued between the Fire Department and the City, WWFD officials say that crews were dispatched to Shady Lawn Antiques at 711 N Rose St at 4:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022. Initial reports indicated that flames were seen both inside and outside the building.

