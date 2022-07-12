ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

New Castle man tests positive for monkeypox

By Staff Writer
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nw7x7_0gcuwHUo00

A 41-year-old New Castle County man tested positive for the monkeypox virus this week.

It’s the state’s first case of the communicable virus, which has already been found in states around the country.

The man did not report any travel or exposure to someone known to have the virus, called MPX for short, but is believed to have been exposed after intimate contact with an individual in early July, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The individual, who the state will not name, is self-isolating and the state is trying to track his close contacts.

Public Health also is working with the Centers for Disease Control to confirm the best course of treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30EeHx_0gcuwHUo00
This UK Health Security Agency graphic shows some of the ways monkeypox can appear.

“The Delaware Division of Public Health has prepared to respond to MPX cases,” said Dr. Rich Hong, interim director of Public Health. “As we work to confirm our first case in the state, we encourage Delawareans to be aware of being in close intimate contact with individuals who have rashes or flu-like symptoms. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

MPX can make you sick, causing a rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, often with an earlier flu-like illness.

Transmission occurs when a person encounters the virus from an animal, human, or materials contaminated with the virus.

The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes (eyes, nose, or mouth).

The overall risk of MPX is low, generally caused by close intimate contact, the state press release said.

However there are other ways it can spread including:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
  • Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta
  • Infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.

The incubation period of the illness (time from infection to symptoms) is typically seven to 14 days but can as long as 21 days. The illness itself typically lasts two to four weeks and is rarely fatal. People who do not have symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

Monkeypox signs, symptoms

The symptoms of MPX are similar to, but milder than, the symptoms of smallpox. They usually start within 3 weeks of exposure to the virus.

Most people who contract the virus will develop a rash, and some will develop flu-like symptoms beforehand. The flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion.

If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash one to four days later.

If you suspect you are experiencing any symptoms associated with monkeypox you should immediately contact your doctor, avoid being intimate with other, make a list of contacts within the last 21 days and self-isolate until all lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.

Currently, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox virus infection. Instead, smallpox vaccine, antivirals and vaccinia immune globulin are used.

CDC recommends vaccination for people who have been diagnosed with or exposed to MPX and people who are at higher risk of being exposed to the virus, including:

  • People who have been identified as a contact of someone with the virus
  • People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with the virus
  • People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known MPX
  • People whose jobs may expose them to MPX such as laboratory, and some health care or public health workers

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Foulk Road reconfiguration draws intense interest

An open house that was billed the “absolute beginning of the process” to reconfigure Foulk Road generated intense interest from neighbors and owners of local businesses. It did not, however, generate a lot of answers. Nor did it generate a large number of people favoring the project to cut the road from four lanes, improve it for cyclists and pedestrians ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware wants to put Foulk Road on a diet

State officials want to increase safety by reducing the number of lanes on Foulk Road. The idea is drawing a lot of interest on what the project entails – and a visceral outcry. The Delaware Department of Transportation “wants to reconfigure Foulk Road the same way it has Philadelphia...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Health
New Castle County, DE
Health
Local
Delaware Government
Town Square LIVE News

Smyrna cat tests positive for rabies

  A stray cat in the Smyrna Landing Road area in Kent County has been diagnosed with rabies. Two people in the residential neighborhood were potentially exposed. The Delaware Division of Public Health is warning anyone who lives or spends time in that area who may have interacted with a stray cat to report it to the state or their ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Summer & barbecue: Try these finger-lickin’ spots

Recent culinary headlines in Delaware have titillated coastal diners’ taste buds. The team behind Bethany Blues plans to put a barbecue joint in the heart of Rehoboth Beach. Downtown Blues — a departure from the name of the Lewes and Bethany Beach locations — will move into the original Nicola Pizza site on North First Street. (Nicola is moving to Lewes after the summer season.)
LEWES, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Water firm invites customers to buy coverage on e-devices

The company that provides water to about 100,000 people in New Castle County is known for regularly sending out snail-mail letters advocating that customers buy some financial coverage for their sewer lines in case they break. It now is suggesting something similar for electronic devices. “Veolia believes in bringing our customers the best in service and value,” it explains in ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Town Square LIVE News

EPA PUBLIC NOTICE: Halby Chemical Co. Superfund review

  The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reviewing the cleanup that was conducted at the Halby Chemical Co. Superfund Site located in New Castle County, Delaware. EPA conducts Five-Year Reviews to ensure that cleanups continue to protect public health and the environment. EPA conducted the previous Five-Year Review in 2017 and concluded that the remedy was working as designed ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

McGuiness found guilty on 3 of 5 charges

  State auditor Kathleen McGuiness was found guilty Friday on charges of official misconduct, structuring and conflict of interest in state court. All three are misdemeanors. The jury of 12 Kent County residents acquitted McGuiness of charges of theft and intimidation, both felonies, after a three-week trial. McGuiness will not be sentenced until after pre-trial motions are filed and ruled ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

DSU to use $1 million grant for urban revitalization center

Delaware State University will use $1 million in federal funds to build an urban revitalization center. The money will come through a federal grant, announced Tuesday on campus by U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The Center for Urban Revitalization and Entrepreneurship will be located at 225 W. Division Street in downtown Dover, one block from the university’s Dover Campus. DSU ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

DelTech to add Veterans Resource Center in Wilmington

  Delaware Technical Community College announced Tuesday that it plans to build a Veterans Resource Center at its Wilmington campus to serve as a hub for students with military ties. The center will be funded with an $18,000 grant form Navient, a financial services company in Wilmington known for student loans. “We are very grateful to all of our donors ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Respiratory Tract#Mpx#Delawareans
Town Square LIVE News

State auditor Kathy McGuiness’ corruption trial heads to jury

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has placed her fate in the hands of twelve Kent County residents following closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys. Jurors deliberated until 4:30 p.m. Thursday and have not yet reached a verdict. They will return Friday morning to continue deliberating.  McGuiness was all smiles as she entered the courtroom Thursday morning, flanked by her attorney ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Prosecution rests in auditor trial, defense to wrap up soon

The State of Delaware rested its case against State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness Tuesday after eight and a half days of testimony. McGuiness’ defense team began presenting its case and hopes to wrap it up by Wednesday afternoon.  Defense attorney Steve Wood asked Superior Court Judge William Carpenter to issue a judgment of acquittal on each of the five charges against ... Read More
KENT COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Town Square LIVE News

Appoquinimink Library opens with focus on green energy

After decades of dealing with a teensy library stuffed inside a multi-use building, Middletown on Friday celebrated the opening of Appoquinimink Library, a new 28,000 square foot library and digital center. A small crowd gathered to watch officials cut the ribbon at 651 North Broad St. County Executive Matt Meyer called it a tremendous day for residents in south New ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Bruce Munro hopes you find Longwood light art joyous

  When light artist Bruce Munro this year brought his night magic back to Longwood Gardens, it was the first time he’s brought a new exhibit to the site of a former one. Ten years ago, his “Bruce Munro: Light” exhibit delighted audiences at the former du Pont estate in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It also electrified his career, partly because ... Read More
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington Learning Collaborative: Executive director by fall

Wilmington Learning Collaborative organizers say they hope to have an executive director in place by early fall. That was one of the new details about their operating draft agreement that came out Tuesday in a community meeting at Warner Elementary School in Wilmington.  It was the second meeting since the collaborative published its draft agreement outlining the roles and responsibilities ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
777
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy