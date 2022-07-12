Arraignment date set for man accused of killing Floyd County officers

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—An arraignment date has been set for a man accused of killing three officers and a K-9 in an ambush in Floyd County, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Lance Storz appeared virtually in Floyd County Circuit Court, and his arraignment was set for Aug. 1 at 1:00 p.m.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Storz on the following 20 counts:

Count 1: Capital Offense

Count 2: Capital Offense

Count 3: Capital Offense

Count 4: Class B Felony

Count 5: Class B Felony

Count 6: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 7: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 8: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 9: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 10: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 11: Attempted Murder Class B Felony

Count 12: Class D Felony

Count 13: Class D Felony

Count 14: Class D Felony

Count 15: Class D Felony

Count 16: Class D Felony

Count 17: Class D Felony

Count 18: Class D Felony

Count 19: Class D Felony

Count 20: Class A Misdemeanor

Capital offenses in Kentucky are punishable anywhere from 20 years in prison without parole up to the death penalty.

Storz will be held without bond until his arraignment.