Russell Wilson coaching up his sons is the best video you’ll watch today

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took to Instagram on Monday to post an adorable video of him coaching up his sons, who are young quarterbacks in training.

Wilson first does reps with his stepson, Future Jr., and then with his middle son, Kingston. His youngest son, Win, is only two years old, so his QB drills are still loading.

“Post workout work with the young fellas! Future & Kingston young legends. Watch out @NFL,” Wilson captioned his video post.

Football has truly become a family business for the Broncos.

The team’s new ownership group is led by Rob Walton and his daughter and son-in-law, and former quarterback Peyton Manning is a candidate to join the team in an advisory role.

Manning’s son, Marshall, has been playing youth flag football and Manning’s nephew, Arch, is one of the hottest high school QB prospects in the country who recently committed to play college football at Texas.

Broncos fans would love to see another Wilson or Manning suit up for the team at quarterback someday down the road.