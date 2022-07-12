ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Two PA Gun Related Bills Introduced

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Darisha Parker has introduced legislation to improve the PA Instant Check System to purchase guns and raise the minimum age to purchase and possess a firearm to 21.The bills were...

Paul Rupeka
2d ago

The legal age for hunting in PA is 12. The wording of this law would mean that anyone under 21 would not be allowed to hunt, as hunting requires POSSESSING a firearm.

abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Gov. Wolf vetoes GOP effort to block local climate legislation

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed Republican-led legislation this week that would have tied the hands of municipalities seeking to electrify buildings. In a letter to lawmakers, Wolf said the bill would have hampered local efforts to combat climate change, because the bill “stands in the way of clean energy incentives and initiatives.” He also wrote that the legislation was unnecessary, because the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has regulatory authority over utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wdac.com

Delozier Bill Helps PA Crime Victims

HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier giving crime victims legal standing in court, updating crime victims’ compensation, providing notice of events in the judicial process, and enhancing victims’ confidentiality for domestic and sexual violence crimes has been signed into law as Act 77 of 2022. It will bolster the PA Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights. The measure assures victims can now stand in court and assert their own rights and gives them recourse when their rights are ignored. Giving victims standing was part of Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment to guarantee crime victims’ rights. When the amendment was being considered in 2019, over 1.7 million Pennsylvanians voted in favor of it, only to see the outcome set aside by the PA Supreme Court due to a technicality with the ballot question.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Republican accountability PAC focuses attack on Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent polling shows a close battle in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his party have already spent millions attacking Doug Mastriano and now Republicans are joining in, too. The Republican Accountability PAC recently launched a campaign called “Republican Voters Against Mastriano.” It’s a group of current […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fires 'warning shot' to states regarding abortion access

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion restrictions and bans have gone into effect in Pennsylvania's neighboring states to the west, including Ohio and West Virginia. On Thursday, during a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired what he called a "warning shot" to those states against trying to prosecute people who cross state lines to receive an abortion. Shapiro said if those states try to conduct any investigation on a person coming to Pennsylvania for an abortion, the state will simply not comply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Goes Into Effect In 60 Days

ERIE, Pa. (Eire News Now) – We’ve all seen it before, snow or ice flies off vehicles and lands on the car behind or beside them. Because of this, drivers hate driving in the winter. That’s why on Monday, Pennsylvania passed Christine’s Law. The law requires...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Three new state parks coming to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Governor Tom Wolf announced in a Tweet that Pennsylvania will be getting three new state parks. According to his Tweet, the funding was secured in the year's budget to make the investment into the parks system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Easier Access To Mental Health Services For Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG – Mental health services are more easily accessible for PA residents under a bill sponsored by Bradford County Rep. Tina Pickett that has been signed into law. Act 76, formerly House Bill 2419, allows for the expanded use of tele-health technology in mental health treatment. It removes the statutory requirement of 50% of on-site psychiatric time, giving the Department of Human Services more flexibility in issuing waivers to accommodate individual clinics in providing services virtually. The measure grew out of concerns from rural constituents seeking mental health services. The new law will also help outpatient psychiatric clinics meet the growing demand for services and address the current shortage of in-person psychiatric time in PA. Act 76 takes effect immediately.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf signs bill regulating fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 2157 on July 11, which focuses on placing stricter regulations on fireworks after a 2017 law greatly liberalized their use. The bill repeals the fireworks provisions included in the Tax Reform Code and transfers those provisions, with increased and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania sues 3 counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Fayette, Lancaster and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania bill becomes law that would expand penalty when police animals are injured

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown K-9 Titan who fell to his death while he and his handler were taking part in a burglary investigation.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

The gas tax debate in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Anyone who uses an internal combustion engine to get from point A to point B feels the pain of high gasoline and diesel prices. "It's about time that we start thinking about the average consumer out there who has to pay for these taxes," said state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Allegheny. "And when we say 'the money should be going into the rainy day fund,' well it's raining out there for a lot of people who can't get to work, can't pay their bills."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

