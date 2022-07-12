Mother says son died after Kansas City Police Department agility test

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information from Kansas City police.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local mom is calling for changes in the Kansas City Police Department. Kayla Edmond said her son, Brelande Edmond, died from a heat-related illness after a department agility test.

Kansas City police say the test took place in a climate controlled environment. Citing medical confidentiality rules, police would not answer questions about whether his injuries were heat-related.

Edmond said on June 30, Brelande was in the early stages of becoming a KCPD officer. She said he passed his written test and went on to take the physical agility test.

“He was signing up to protect people, and that facility couldn’t protect him,” Edmond said.

It’s a feeling Edmond will never forget.

“It’s a major shock,” she said.

“He passed out. He lost his heartbeat. When I got to the emergency room, my son was on life support. He was on a respirator. He was on dialysis for organ failure.”

Edmond said Brelande was on life support for almost two-and-a-half days and later died. She said doctors ruled the cause of his death a heat stroke and liver shock.

“They did this world a dishonor by not having safety measures in place to protect these people,” Edmond said.

Now, Edmond is hoping to change the policy at the Regional Police Academy.

“Requiring and monitoring blood pressure and temperature prior to these physical tests and during,” she said.

