Sixteen University of Nebraska colleagues have been selected to participate in a new systemwide program that aims to develop the next generation of higher education leaders. NU’s “Developing Excellence in Academic Leaders” program, sponsored by the Office of the President together with the system provost and campus chief academic officers, launches this fall with an intensive two-year curriculum that will help participants develop their leadership skills, expand their networks, and explore key issues and challenges facing the University of Nebraska and higher education.

