No one can deny Starbucks' prowess as the U.S.'s biggest coffeehouse chain in terms of both 2021 sales volume ($21.3 billion, via CompareCamp) and current U.S. store count (15,450, as of February 2022, via BaristaJoy). In fact, we couldn't help but notice MJ Biz Daily recently went so far as to treat Starbucks as an industry unto itself when the cannabis/hemp industry-focused media outlet recently compared the size of Starbucks with the size of various industries by their respective sales volumes. Among other compelling data points to be gleaned from MJBD's analysis is that Starbucks sales in the U.S. actually exceed the entire U.S. salty snacks industry more than three times over.

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO