Nothing Phone 1 announced: An interesting mid-ranger at a decent price

Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the hype is officially over, here's all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 1. The Nothing Phone 1 was officially launched today. The full specs sheet shows a semi-premium mid-ranger with an interesting design. It starts at £399 (~$475) for the 8/128GB variant. It will...

www.androidauthority.com

Ars Technica

The Nothing Phone is official as a mid-ranger, with some lights on the back

The company "Nothing" is the latest startup to try to make something of itself in the smartphone market. The company is led by Carl Pei, the co-founder and former director of OnePlus, and Nothing seems mostly intent on retreading the early OnePlus playbook—just eight years later. So meet the "Nothing Phone (1)," a device being sold in limited quantities, mostly by invitation or via "limited partner drops" that are seemingly designed to generate long lines. The parenthetical smartphone was officially announced today with lots of hype, thanks to Pei's trademark "slow drip-feed of information" strategy over the last few months.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Nothing Phone 1 Review: A remarkable-looking midrange Android phone

When I first pulled the Nothing Phone 1 from its slender retail box, I just stared at it, flipped it over in my hand and scrutinized the see-through bits and pieces. Nothing’s attention to detail was noticeable everywhere. I’ll admit it outright: I love how it looks. The...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Nothing Phone (1) officially unveiled

The wait is over! A new shining (quite literally) star has risen on the Android market and it makes its debut today. The Nothing Phone (1) is set to be one of the most fascinating mid-range headsets of 2022, hence the hype that has been surrounding it in the last couple of months.
CELL PHONES
Carl Pei
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Verizon announces Welcome Unlimited, its cheapest unlimited plan

If you just want one line, though, there are much cheaper options out there still. Welcome Unlimited is Verizon’s newest plan — and its cheapest unlimited offering. It’s a bare-bones program with unlimited talk, text, and data, but no other perks. For it to make financial sense...
ECONOMY
Android Authority

$100 off the OnePlus 10 Pro, and more OnePlus Prime Day deals

Get this great unlocked phone at its lowest price to date. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now in its first day, and one of the better smartphone discounts you can check out is the OnePlus 10 Pro. The most recent smartphone from OnePlus is available, unlocked, for just $799.99 on Amazon. That’s a big $100 discount from its usual $899.99 price tag. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership now to get this Prime discount, and the first 30 days are free.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The top 5 Prime Day smartphone deals worth checking out

Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are all offering great smartphone deals. Prime Day is here again, and there are loads of deals covering a variety of categories. From tablets and PCs to TVs and audio, there’s no shortage of deals to go around. However, smartphones are our bread and butter,...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Need a Chromebook? You absolutely can't miss these stellar Prime Day deals!

Samsung, Acer, Lenovo, Asus...all the biggest brands at rock-bottom prices. Are you taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2022? We hope you are because we’ve seen some amazing deals so far. Case in point, we’ve got an amazing roundup of Chromebook Prime Day deals right here!. Whether you...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

OnePlus 10T: Price, specs, features, & everything else we know so far

OnePlus' flagship smartphone launch strategy for the year 2022 has been quite confusing so far. The company first introduced the OnePlus 10 Pro without launching other models of the OnePlus 10 series, and that too was limited to China for a few months. Later, the company launched the OnePlus 10R, but again in a few select markets. It now appears that OnePlus is getting back on track as the company is reportedly gearing up to launch a new model of the 'T' series, the OnePlus 10T.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Motorola offers first look at Razr 3, launching as Motorola Razr 2022

Lenovo and Motorola continue their teaser campaign in the lead-up to the launch of the latter's next foldable smartphone. As we have discussed previously, Motorola has hinted on Weibo that a next-generation Razr is close to release, likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Incidentally, the same device has leaked several times, mainly thanks to Evan Blass.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

ZTE Axon 40 Pro launches globally with enticing specs at a reasonable price

Last month, ZTE released the Axon 40 Ultra outside China, its latest flagship smartphone and one with an under-panel camera (UPC). Resembling a Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Axon 40 Ultra also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 120 Hz display. Now, ZTE has introduced the Axon 40 Pro to global audiences, which it unveiled in May for its home market.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Upgrade your downtime with these fantastic Prime Day TV deals

Get a new smart TV for your living room, bedroom, or even your bathroom. One of the best times to buy a new TV is during Amazon Prime Day. This year is no exception, as you can save hundreds of dollars with the 2022 Prime Day TV deals. You can sign up for Prime at the link below, with a 30-day free trial.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Nothing Phone 1 Review: An Affordable Phone With Flashy Extras

I was keen to finally get my hands on the first phone by Nothing, and now that I've spent some time with it, that excitement hasn't faded. It's a 5G phone that gets a lot of things right from its stripped-back interface, its generally solid performance and, of course, its quirky transparent design with the unique flashing LEDs on the back.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Honor Tablet 8 to launch on July 21 with a slim and eye-catching design reminiscent of the Xiaomi Pad 5

Honor has started teasing a new tablet on Chinese social media, a few days after specifications for the Tablet 8 leaked. While the company has not commented on what specifications the tablet will feature, it has highlighted its design. Funnily enough, Honor's tablet resembles a Xiaomi Pad 5, soon to be replaced by the Xiaomi Pad 6 series.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The top 5 headphones and earbuds deals you can't miss on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is winding down. However, you still have time to take advantage of some great deals. There are a lot to wade through, though, which is why we’re here to help you out. Right now, we’re going to give you the best earbuds and headphones Prime Day 2022 deals you can get.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

For a smartphone that will be able to take advantage of 5G networks, you should avail yourself of Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy A53 Prime Day deal. It’s just one of the many Prime Day phone deals that are online, but it’s an eye-catcher with its that lowers the Samsung smartphone’s price to a more affordable $325 from its original price of $450.
CELL PHONES

