We all know the superstars carry teams to big victories, the playoffs and even the Super Bowl. The Vikings superstars such as Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and even Adam Thielen have been the ones talked about in the past years. Lets not forget that football is a team game and it is more than just the superstars that create a winning atmosphere. The Vikings have several under-the-radar assets and here are some names to watch out for this upcoming season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO