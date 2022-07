After last year’s success for Juan Soto, why would he not want to be in this year’s All-Star Home Run Derby? Soto got his groove back last year after the Derby. It was his first time in the HR Derby and he was obliterating moonshots including the longest recorded home run ever at 520 feet as measured by Statcast. Once the games counted again. Soto would hit 18 homers after the All-Star break with a lofty batting average of .348, an on-base percentage of .525, and a slugging percentage of .639 that put him squarely in the MVP race.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO