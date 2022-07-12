ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, OK

Oklahoma man charged with murder claims killing was related to ‘Bigfoot’ summoning

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma man charged with first-degree murder told investigators that he had to kill the victim, because the victim had summoned “Bigfoot.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Larry Sanders’ arrest in a news release, saying that Sanders had killed Jimmy Knighten while the two were noodling in the South Canadian River.

Investigators said that while the two were out noodling, there was a confrontation and Sanders hit and then strangled Knighten.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian told KOKI: “He (Sanders) appeared to be under the influence of something. His statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned ‘Bigfoot’ to come and kill him; that’s why he had to kill Mr. Knighten.”

Knighten was killed on July 9 and his body was found on July 10, KOKI reported. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

