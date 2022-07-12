ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vince McMahon's Future, Wardlow As 'The Guy,' NJPW G1 Climax | Pillar To Post

By Fightful Overbooked
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pillar To Post is Fightful's Around The Style game show where media members banter...

www.fightful.com

Vince McMahon's WWE Future, New AEW Tag Team Champs, TURNS | The Spotlight

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen @(FightTalk_) are joined by Connor Casey of ComicBook (@ConnorCaseyCB) to Spotlight the following topics:. - Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland win AEW Tag Team Titles. - Chris Jericho's promo. - Cora Jade turning on Roxanne Perez. - Jonathan Gresham joining Tully Blanchard Enterprises. -...
ComicBook

Scott Steiner Warned Dixie Carter About Bringing Hulk Hogan to TNA (Impact Wrestling)

TNA Wrestling, now known as Impact Wrestling, tried to take its next big step in the pro wrestling landscape back in 2009 by signing Hulk Hogan to a full-time contract. The signing was shortly followed by TNA moving weekly episodes of Impact to compete directly with Monday Night Raw, the abandoning of the six-sided ring and the arrival of many of Hogan's old associates like Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, The Nasty Boys, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. By mid-2013 Hogan was gone from the company and Impact had retreated back to Thursday nights. And while the company is still around to this day under new leadership and putting on a solid product, its audience is but a small fraction of what it was bringing in on Spike TV.
JONAH Aims To Prove He's The Top Dog In The NJPW G1 Climax 32

JONAH is determined to prove that he truly is the Top Dog, and competing in the NJPW G1 Climax 21 could be the perfect way to do so. The former Bronson Reed is part of the bracket for this year's tournament, which will kick off on July 16. The G1 often features some of the top talent in NJPW, so JONAH will have the chance to mix it up with names like Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, and Bad Luck Fale.
Fightful Joshi Weekly Wrap 7/12/22

The latest weekend of action was the biggest of the year for the world of Joshi. STARDOM and TJPW held their own major pay-per-view events on Saturday and Sendai Girls had one of their own on Sunday. TJPW’s Summer Sun Princess was filled with notable matches top to bottom featuring the TJPW roster, Joshi legend Aja Kong, Pro Wrestling EVE star Alex Windsor, and AEW stars Hikaru Shida, Riho, and reigning AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa.
Tito Ortiz Recalls WWE Talks In 2000 And 2019, Still Wants To Have A Match

Tito Ortiz is a legendary figure in MMA as a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and one of the top draws on pay-per-view and television during his time in the company. His UFC 40 fight against Ken Shamrock was the highest gate ($1,540,000) in UFC history at the time and his UFC 66 fight against Chuck Liddell was the highest buyrate in UFC history at the time, drawing just under one million buys.
The Undertaker: I Got My First Booking In WCCW Because Fritz Von Erich Thought I Looked Like His Son

The Undertaker talks about how a resemblance to David Von Erich got him his first break. It wasn't easy to come by bookings when Mark Calaway broke into the wrestling industry in the 1980s. However, he persistently drove to the Dallas Sportatorium in hopes of getting noticed. Often, the long drive proved to be fruitless, until a chance encounter with the head of the Dallas territory, Fritz Von Erich.
stillrealtous.com

Jim Ross Reacts To The Vince McMahon Allegations

The last few weeks have been a rollercoaster in the world of wrestling as it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that Vince is being investigated for paying $12 million dollars in hush money payments to suppress sexual misconduct allegations. Vince has stepped down as Chairman and CEO of WWE with Stephanie McMahon stepping up as the interim Chairwoman and CEO.
Dustin Rhodes Was Not At Supercard Of Honor, Remains Available For Whatever Tony Khan Needs For ROH

Dustin Rhodes is uncertain of his status as it pertains to the Ring of Honor brand but is available for anything that Tony Khan may need. Dustin Rhodes is a key component of the backstage environment in AEW. Specifically, he works with the women's division frequently. Tony Khan now owns the Ring of Honor brand as well and ahead of the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Dustin Rhodes is addressing his status with the promotion, revealing that he was not at the Supercard of Honor show in April.
wrestlinginc.com

Ricky Starks Comments On Possibility Of Injuring AEW EVPs In The Ring

The Young Bucks have been a staple of AEW since its birth in 2019, both as in-ring competitors and as Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs) of the company. As as result, it would be natural if some of their fellow AEW stars might be wary about potentially injuring wrestlers who are technically also their bosses.
