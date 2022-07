Pink Floyd released “Comfortably Numb,” featured on their eleventh studio album The Wall, in 1979 and again in 1980 as a B-side single to “Hey You.” The six-minute song is one of Pink Floyd’s most well-known, boasting one of the most legendary guitar solos of all time. Along with its legendary solo, the song provides airy and eerie lyrics by Roger Waters.

