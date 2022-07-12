State Building Commission Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement in response to the court lifting the injunction on the Education Savings Account (ESA) program passed by the Lee Administration in 2019. “Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and Nashville families additional options...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kroger Fulfillment Network, LLC officials announced today that Kroger Co., America's largest grocery retailer, will offer more Americans product delivery through the addition of a “spoke” facility in Nashville, Tennessee.
