LIVE: Watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch with us today!

Starting from nothing, the unusually named tech start-up Nothing will be unveiling the full details on its first-ever smartphone today - which will simply be called the Nothing Phone (1).

A handset from a virtually unknown company (its only product to date has been a pair of wireless earbuds) might not seem big news. But Nothing is the company founded by Carl Pei - who was the man who established OnePlus as a key brand in the cellphone industry.

Through a series of teasers and links, we already know quite a bit about this new phone - and it is fair to say that it has whipped up a fair bit of excitement ahead of its actual launch.

The full reveal is being shown on YouTube today, 12 July, at 11am ET / 4pm GST - and you can watch with us!

So what do we know about the Nothing Phone (1) so far? Quite a lot as it happens. Some of the key features and specs are:



• A semi-transparent body, that borrows the design esthetic from the previously-launched Nothing Ear (1) earbuds

• The Glyph interface - a semiphonre-like set of lights on the back of the phone that let you know things like who’s calling, charging status and more without having to look at the screen.

• Its own operating system, which is called Nothing OS - which is is a bespoke version of the Android operating system used on practically all phones except for Apple iPhones.

• Just two rear cameras - a 50 megapixel main camera, plus a 114° ultra-wide camera

The official photos so far have been for a white Nothing Phone - but some black renders have also been leaked, and could be genuine

So why just the two rear cameras? "Unlike what some brands would have you believe, quality doesn’t mean more cameras", Nothing replies. "So Phone (1) has just two cameras. Two superb ones. Not four mediocre ones."

The main camera has a decent 50MP resolution - and uses a decent IMX766 Sony sensor. But the 1/1.56” sensor size can't be described as world beating. And unlike, say the Oppo Find X5 Pro, the second camera has a lower resolution to the main one. And while some additional cameras on some phones are not particular useful (we have seen some shocking macro cameras) - there are very valid photographic reason for having some form of telephoto in your lens armory.

But to tease the quality, Nothing has already shared some nice photos its staff has taken with the phone - which look reasonably impressive…

Just 15 minutes to go until the official launch…

Great picture now one the YouTube channel - but something is wrong with the audio. Hope Nothing gets that sorted before the start!

The image shows the front of The Electric Rooms cafe in West Norwood, London. If you want to see more images of this traditional English eaterie, see the cafe's Instagram feed: https://www.instagram.com/theelectriccafe/?hl=en

Phew - the audio problem has been solved.

Carl Pei himself is on screen - inside the cafe...

He tells us that 10,000 people have pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (even without knowing the full details).

The Glyph interface - what does it do says Carl.

It does morse code - so that visual pattern can tell you who is calling if you are in a meeting. Mind the flashing lights may distract your colleagues, somewhat!

Made from recycled aluminum, and biodegradable plastics. Even the tin used for solder is recycled.

It has in-built Tesla connectivity - so you can turn on your air-conditioning with your Nothing Phone. Sounds useful, for a small minority.

500 engineers have been busy fixing the bugs, and closing Jira tickets we are told.

So just two cameras... and both have 50 megapixel sensors. So that is much better than the rumors said - giving a superwide that has same resolution as the main camera.

Video recording is in 4K - and has a blinking red tally light (just like a broadcast camera, hey).

The launch presentation is being shot on the Nothing Phone, it turns out.

Uses a flexible OLED - to create a more symmetrical bezel design than usual with an Android phone. But this does mean the cost doubles (ouch!).

Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The battery is 4500mAh with 30W charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

There is a black option - as well as white

Pricing starts at £399, and goes on sale from 21 July - but will be available at the pop-up Nothing Kiosk in London's Covent Garden from 16 July.

This is list of retailers that will stock the Nothing Phone.

Bad news is that it is not going on sale in the US or Australia :(

DCW's own mobile phone review, Basil Kronfli, gives his first thoughts on the Nothing Phone 1

Interesting to note that the Nothing Phone will be sold through Amazon in a number of countries - so that may well be the reason Nothing chose the height of the Amazon Prime Day camera deals frenzy as the time to launch its first handset!

