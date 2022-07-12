ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EastEnders confirms HUGE death next week as main character is killed off

By Grace Morris
 1 day ago
EastEnders will air a major death for a character that impacted the Square since their arrival.

EastEnders will air a devastating death next week (Monday, July 18) as newcomer Avery Baker (Omay Lye-Fook) will tragically die from cancer.

Avery caused a stir in EastEnders earlier this month when he arrived to rekindle his relationship with his estranged brother Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths).

However, Mitch and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) panicked when Avery suddenly collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

Avery’s sons, Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam) soon showed up at the hospital and told them the heartbreaking news that Avery had terminal cancer.

The Baker family will face a tragic loss. (Image credit: BBC)

In emotional upcoming scenes, Mitch tries to make Avery’s last hours memorable after Avery is eager to go to an old restaurant that he and Mitch went to when they were younger.

But, knowing that Avery is too weak and doesn’t have long left, he comes up with another idea.

Later on, Mitch decides to bring the restaurant experience closer to home as he takes Avery to the launderette for a surprise Caribbean-themed party.

Mitch is eager to make his brother's final moments memorable. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Felix takes on his Drag Queen persona Tara Misu to host the bash and Avery is delighted by the effort that his family have gone to and the brothers reminisce.

Happy and loved, Avery thanks Mitch for the party, and with Mitch by his side, he says his last words and passes away.

Avery is over the moon by the thoughtful surprise party. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Avery made his explosive arrival to the Square earlier this month after he attempted to drive his flashy car through the market, lying that he had a dying cat in the back that needed to get to the vets.

The market traders were up in arms, but moved their stalls out of their way so he could drive through.

They were outraged by his dishonesty, but he soon won everyone over with his kindness and generosity after hosting a party at The Vic to make amends.

This episode will air on Monday, July 17 at 7:30pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.

You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.

