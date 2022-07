During their Saturday night (July 9) gig at London’s Hyde Park, Pearl Jam brought out Johnny Marr for a pair of classic rock covers. The Smiths guitarist, who also acted as the opening act for the group, took the stage mid-way through the headlining set for a rendition of Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down.” Marr laid down a sprawling guitar solo alongside Eddie Vedder for the track as the crowd sang along.

