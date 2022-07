From this morning's decision in Sig Sauer v. Bagnell by Judge Landya McCafferty (D.N.H.):. Sig Sauer's claims relate to a computer-generated animation that Bagnell uploaded to [his] law firm's website and to YouTube. {Bagnell and his law firm are Connecticut residents. Bagnell's practice includes representing plaintiffs in lawsuits against Sig Sauer alleging that Sig Sauer's negligent design and manufacture of the [Sig Sauer] P320 [pistol] allows it to be fired without a trigger pull.} … Sig Sauer alleges that the animation … incorrectly depicts some of the P320's internal geometry. Sig Sauer also claims that the animation makes assertions about the mechanics of the P320 that are physically impossible.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO