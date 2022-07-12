Florida hoops announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

Frank Mattia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, which features some marquee matchups and six home dates in Exactech Arena.

Todd Golden will coach his first game at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on Monday, Nov. 7, against Stony Brook, and the home schedule is highlighted by a Dec. 7 showdown vs. UConn.

UF hosts Kennesaw State (Nov. 11) and Florida Atlantic (Nov. 14) before visiting Florida State on Nov. 18. As previously announced, the Gators will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy event in Portland from Nov. 24-27. The Nike-sponsored tournament includes three games against a field of Duke, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

Upon returning from the West Coast, the Gators will host in-state foes Florida A&M (Nov. 30) and Stetson (Dec. 4) before welcoming UConn.

Florida then has a pair of neutral-site contests, with a game set for Tampa on Dec. 14 against an opponent to be announced. The Gators then visit Charlotte on Dec. 20 for the previously-announced Jumpman Invitational, where will face Oklahoma for the second-straight year while Michigan and North Carolina meet.

UF will visit Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 challenge on Jan. 28, as previously announced. Florida will not play an exhibition game this season.

SEC slate for Florida

The Southeastern Conference announced the home and road pairings for the Gators and the rest of the league teams in late June.

In addition to the annual home-and-home series with Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, Florida will play a home-and-home series against LSU and Texas A&M as well.

UF also hosts Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, while hitting the road against Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State. The SEC has yet to announce times and dates for these matchups.