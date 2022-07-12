ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five Georgia players on Athlon Sports Preseason All-American teams

By Palmer Thombs about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fun8h_0gcuYOJX00
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Kelee Ringo #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs carries the ball into the endzone after getting an interception in the fourth quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Athlon Sports released its All-American teams on Monday just a matter of weeks away from the start of the 2022 season. Georgia had 13 players on the previously released Athlon All-SEC teams, and now the Bulldogs have claim to five on the All-American teams.

Brock Bowers was the lone offensive player to receive the All-American nod from Athlon. After a stellar freshman campaign, Bowers finds himself on the First-Team heading into his sophomore season at Georgia. The Napa, Calif. native caught 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns, all team-highs in 2021. He also added 56 yards rushing and another score on the ground. Four times in a single game did Bowers top the 100-yard mark receiving which doesn’t even include two of his four games with multiple touchdowns. At the end of the season, Bowers took home awards for SEC Freshman of the Year, national Freshman of the Year and was named an All-American by multiple outlets.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball where all the talk is about what Georgia’s loses, the Bulldogs have an impressive four Preseason All-Americans. Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo both earned First-Team honors while Nolan Smith was named to the Second-Team and Christopher Smith made the Fourth-Team.

Carter is considered to be the leader of the defensive line in 2022 after the unit saw three players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft this past spring. He is expected to be in that same category next spring when the 2023 draft comes around having put up 51 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, in 25 games so far in his career. While he only has 3.0 sacks, all of which came in 2021, his 33 quarterback pressures was good for second on the team. Carter’s best game came against Kentucky when he had a career-high six tackles, including 2.5 for loss and a sack, and a blocked kick, one of two that he had on the season.

Just behind Carter at the second level of the defense is Nolan Smith, who finished in the top five on the team in tackles last season. Smith also finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 9.0 as he started all 14 games in which he played. One of his best games came in the College Football Playoffs as Smith posted a career-high-tying eight tackles against Michigan to go along with 7.0 quarterback pressures, four more than he had in any other game during the season, and a forced fumble. He also had a strong showing against Florida with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Ringo and Christopher Smith both return in the secondary giving Georgia a returning starter at cornerback and safety. Both players came up with clutch interceptions during the course of the 2021 season, Smith’s against Clemson in the season-opener, returned 74 yards for the game’s only touchdown, and Ringo’s in the National Championship Game to seal the deal on the Bulldogs’ win with his 79-yard pick six. Ringo played in every outing and started the final 12 games of the season while Smith played in 12, starting 11, as he battled through injuries late in the season, still playing every defensive snap against Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama.

Georgia’s five All-Americans is fourth-best in the country behind Ohio State (nine), Alabama (eight) and Clemson (six). The SEC led the way among conferences with 29 selections, three ahead of the Big Ten.

Does your blood run Red and Black?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia recruiting and team news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now! And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Greg McElroy breaks down JT Daniels heading into 2022 season

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on West Virginia’s potential this season if new transfer quarterback JT Daniels can win the starting job for the Mountaineers. On the Always College Football show, McElroy broke down what the former Georgia and USC quarterback brings to the table. “Probably one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Neal Brown on transfer JT Daniels: 'He's been tremendous'

Although he wasn’t able to join the Mountaineers for spring football, former Georgia and USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels is now at West Virginia, anxiously awaiting the season with his teammates. WVU head coach Neal Brown shared his first impressions of the portal’s No. 10 transfer quarterback at Big 12 Media Days.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

What NFL coaches are saying about Deshaun Watson entering 2022

A lot of issues and concerns still surround Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. If you were able to place him in a vacuum, though, he remains one of the NFL’s best talents. That sentiment remains even with him missing the entire 2021 season and was proven in ESPN’s article ranking the NFL’s Top 10 2022 Quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC. The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists. “There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Smith
On3.com

Benny Snell stops in Lexington ahead of pivotal season with Steelers

Ahead of a pivotal season in the NFL, Benny Snell made time to return to his old stomping grounds in the Bluegrass. On Monday, the former Kentucky star and current Pittsburgh Steeler hosted the third annual “Snell Yeah” youth football camp at George Rogers Clark in Winchester. In between drills and fun with campers, Snell told reporters how great it was to be back in the Big Blue Nation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb dies at age of 22

Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died at 22 years old after suffering a fatal head injury near Triangle Lake on Wednesday. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides at Triangle Lake, just west of Eugene, at approximately 2:30 p.m, after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male now confirmed to be Webb fell and struck his head.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Former Carolina Panthers first-round pick Rashard Anderson dead at 45

Former Carolina Panthers first-round selection Rashard Anderson has passed away at 45 years old. Anderson made an impact everywhere he played football, suiting up for Jackson State University throughout his impressive college career from 1996-1999. Anderson was a lock-down defensive back, who was inducted into the Tigers’ Hall of Fame following his career.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Athlon Sports Preseason#Athlon All Sec#All Americans#First Team
On3.com

NC State Newsstand: Another intriguing realignment update

NC State’s 2022 football season is squarely on the horizon, and there is no shortage of news as we creep closer to that point. As The Wolfpacker continues to cover the home stretch of the offseason, our daily ‘Newsstands’ will be a way for our readers to catch up on what they missed from the day before.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
On3.com

Ivan Maisel: The 11 best college football venues

The 150th Open Championship begins Thursday morning at the ancestral home of golf. The Old Course at St. Andrews tops the bucket list of anyone, player or fan, who loves the game. The last major of the year is being played just as the wheels of the 2022 college football season start to turn. Big 12 Conference Media Days begin Wednesday, the unofficial sign that college football summer is over.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy