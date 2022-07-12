ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Countdown to kickoff: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State only 53 days away

By Todd Burlage about 6 hours
Legendary Irish head coach Frank Leahy, seen here with his troops, retired in 1953, still makes a case as the greatest skipper in Notre Dame history. (photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics)

To preview one of the most anticipated games for Notre Dame this century and the official start of the Marcus Freeman era, BlueandGold.com is counting down the days to the matchup against Ohio State on Sept. 3.

This daily series of 99 stories celebrates by the numbers some of the most notable names, dates, moments and memories related to the past and present of Notre Dame football.

Today, with 53 days remaining until kickoff, we look at the 1953 season, the last for legendary Irish head coach Frank Leahy, arguably the best to ever roam the Notre Dame sidelines.

Born to win

The decades have passed, as have most of the players and parties involved. But history and lore keep the legend of Leahy very much alive at both Notre Dame and Boston College, for very different reasons.

Leahy’s contentious decision in 1941 to leave his head coaching position at Boston College and return to coach at his alma mater brought a division of angst and joy to the two campuses.

Hamstrung after recently signing a contract renewal at Boston College, Leahy couldn’t ignore his obsession with returning to the school where he graduated from and won two national titles as a player under Knute Rockne.

Leahy was so passionate about coming back to Notre Dame, that the coveted coach begged the Boston College administration — and even the mayor of Boston and the governor of Massachusetts — to void his contract.

When the persistent pleas fell on deaf ears, Boston lore says that Leahy took matters into his own hands and called his own press conference. There, he fictionally announced that Boston College had voided his contract and he was moving on.

The ploy worked.

And with the news of Leahy’s impending departure now circulating around Boston and South Bend, the BC vice president contacted Leahy by telephone and made the coach’s release official. “You may go wherever you want, and whenever you want. Good-bye,” was the succinct message.

Welcome to Notre Dame

After two solid seasons in 1941 and 1942 upon his arrival at Notre Dame — Leahy led the Irish to a 15-2-3 overall record — the Irish savior hit his stride in 1943 when he won the first of four national titles in his third season.

Leahy’s Notre Dame coaching career was put on hold in 1944 and 1945 when he traded his cleats and whistle for standard-issue Navy gear to help fight in World War II.

After the war ended, Leahy returned to the Notre Dame sidelines in 1946 and turned his program into a dynasty for the ages.

From 1946 thru 1949, Notre Dame enjoyed finishes in the polls of 1,1,2,1, with a combined record of 36-0-2 in those four seasons — complete with national titles in 1946, 1947 and 1949 — while outscoring its opponents 1,242 to 255 during that stretch.

Health concerns forced Leahy to retire from Notre Dame and coaching in 1953. Leahy passed away in 1973 at the age of 64.

In his two college coaching stops and 13 seasons — two at Boston College, 11 at Notre Dame — Leahy won nearly 90 percent of his games, compiling an overall record of 107-13-9, and claimed five national titles.

And 69 years after his retirement, Leahy still leads all coaches with four Heisman Trophy winners on his watch: Angelo Bertelli (1943), Johnny Lujack (1947), Leon Hart (1949) and Johnny Lattner (1953).

Another Leahy recruit, Paul Hornung, won his Heisman in 1956, three years after Leahy retired.

Leahy will forever and rightfully remain immortalized at Notre Dame with a bronze statue outside Gate C of the stadium.

Comments / 0

 

