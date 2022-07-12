New Spin Studio Opening at Harbor Point This Weekend

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother with Season 24’s first Thursday outing delivered 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, easily leading a quiet night in the demo. (Read recap.)
Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.5 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its season opener and commanded Thursday’s largest audience. The Kelly Ripa-hosted Generation Gap (3.5 mil/0.4) dipped a bit in Week 2, while The Fatal Flaw: The True Crime Show Guaranteed to Put You to Sleep (2 mil/0.2) was steady.
