Workouts

New Spin Studio Opening at Harbor Point This Weekend

By Ana Bak
Baltimore magazine
Baltimore magazine
 3 days ago
After almost three years, Resistance Cycle is opening its doors this Saturday, July 16, on the first floor of the Exelon Building at Harbor Point. The powerhouse behind the studio is Kelly Berger, a three-time...

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore, MD
