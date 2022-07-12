ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky holding steady in July Bracketology

 3 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Next month, we’ll get to see the Kentucky Basketball team in action during the Bahamas trip. For now, we have to settle for practice footage and scuttlebutt from the Joe Craft Center. Even before seeing the current roster take the court, Joe Lunardi feels confident the Cats will nab the coveted No. 1 seed in the South Region at the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

That’s right, Joey Brackets is back this morning with fresh Bracketology for you to complain about. As mentioned, Kentucky is the No. 1 seed in the South, playing opening games in Columbus to advance to the regional in Louisville. Potential matchups vs. Virginia/Indiana, Duke (if they can get past Rick Pitino and Iona), and defending national champ Kansas stand in the way of a return to Houston for the Final Four.

ESPN

All in all, seven SEC teams made the cut: Kentucky (No. 1 seed), Arkansas (No. 3 seed),

(No. 3 seed), Auburn (No. 4 seed), Alabama (No. 6 seed), Texas A&M (No. 9 seed), and Florida (No. 10 seed). The other No. 1 seeds are Gonzaga (West – overall No. 1), North Carolina (East), and Houston (Midwest).

Just think, a month from now, we’ll have actual basketball to talk about. That’ll be fun.

