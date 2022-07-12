ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes make cut for trio of top prospects over weekend

By Matt Parker about 18 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vbjE_0gcuVNy500
Desmond Ricks included Ohio State in his trimmed list. (On3)

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has been hot on the recruiting trail this summer, and there aren’t any signs of the Buckeyes slowing down soon.

The Buckeyes picked up five pledges in June and three in July. More are expected before the summer comes to an end. Part of the journey is making the cut, and Ohio State found itself on three lists this weekend including four-star 2024 safety Jaylen Heyward.

Lettermen Row is taking a look at the eventful weekend that was for the Buckeyes and their 2023 and 2024 classes.

Will Ohio State add another tight end in 2023 cycle?

Jelani Thurman will be making his decision soon – very soon.

The four-star Langston Hughes (Fairborn, Georgia) tight end announced via Twitter on Monday morning that he’ll announce his commitment on July 17 at 12 p.m.

At 6-foot-6, 225-pounds, Thurman provides an excellent frame for Ohio State to build upon. Additionally, Thurman’s size is nearly identical to Buckeyes’ tight end commit four-star Ty Lockwood who is listed at 6-foot-5, 225-pounds.

Jelani Thurman’s decision is expected to be between Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama and Michigan State.

“I thought getting offers would be the toughest part of my recruitment, but it is really making this decision,” Thurman told On3’s Chad Simmons. “I am really torn between two schools right now. These schools are similar and I see myself doing well at both of them. They offer a lot of the same things, but there are some differences too.

“It is up to me to figure out which one is the best for me. I am not there yet, but I will be ready in the coming days.”

The Tigers are the current favorites to land Thurman with a 26.1-percent chance according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, but the Buckeyes are making a real push in the late stages of Thurman’s recruitment.

Four-star 2023 defensive lineman keeps Buckeyes in final 5

Is Jalen Thompson the next defensive lineman prospect to join Ohio State’s 2023 class?

Thompson, a four-star Cass Tech (Detroit, Michigan) defensive lineman prospect and the No. 3-rated prospect in Michigan according to the On3 Consensus Rankings, released his final five schools on Saturday.

Ohio State made the list along with Big Ten rivals Michigan State and Penn State, followed by Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Thompson said in June that Ohio State was one of his dream schools and that an offer from defensive line coach Larry Johnson would force him to really re-evaluate his decision-making process.

Thompson would join a defensive line class that already includes four-star Jason Moore and three-star Will Smith Jr.

Buckeyes make top 10 on No. 1-rated 2024 cornerback’s list

Ohio State still is in the race for the No. 1 rated cornerback in the 2024 class.

Five-star IMG Academy (Chesapeake, Virginia) cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top 10 schools Sunday night, and the Buckeyes are locked in.

Ricks, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising junior, also had LSU, Oregon, Miami, USC, Alabama, Texas A&M, Jackson State, Florida and Oklahoma on his list.

Desmond Ricks, also the No. 2 rated prospect nationally in the 2024 class, hasn’t visited Columbus yet, but with another year of his recruitment cornerbacks coach Tim Walton can work the logistics out to bring Ricks up north.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Derion Gullete, 4-star 2023 edge defender from Texas, names final 3 teams

Derion Gullete has narrowed his recruitment down to 3 teams. The blue-chip prospect from Marlin, Texas shared that he will be focusing on Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State going forward after picking up 28 scholarship offers. Gullete is listed at 6-2, 220 pounds and rated 4-stars, the No. 16...
MARLIN, TX
Eleven Warriors

Emaree Winston Says Ohio State is One of His Top Schools, Four-star 2024 TE Martavious Collins Puts OSU in Top 11 and Will Commit July 20

One of the fastest-rising tight ends in the 2025 class is developing a strong relationship with Ohio State and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson. Georgia prospect Emaree Winston took a visit to Ohio State earlier this summer June 6-7, eating dinner with Wilson on June 6 and camping with the Buckeyes on June 7. After an impressive workout at OSU, he received an offer from Wilson a few weeks later on June 28.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may be on the verge of landing another 2023 target on offense

The beat goes on for the Buckeyes, as July has brought the staff plenty of good news in terms of recruiting. That momentum don’t look to be stopping any time soon. With only a few remaining spots up for grabs in the 2023 class, Ohio State’s focus is on wrapping up another top national caliber class, but having 18 guys in the fold allows the coaches to really start looking at 2024. Being able to focus on the future bodes well for the Buckeyes, but until every spot in the current cycle is signed, sealed, and delivered, enjoy the ride of what is currently ranked the top class in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Oklahoma State
City
Fairborn, OH
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Ohio State's Biggest Threat

It's no secret that there are high expectations for Ohio State this coming football season. The Buckeyes return a lot of key players on offense (C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and TreVeyon Henderson), plus they have a strong defensive unit that's now coordinated by Jim Knowles. That said, there are no...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Position breakdown: Ohio State's defensive tackles

Our series breaking down various position groups for Ohio State entering the 2022 season continues with a look at the Buckeyes’ defensive tackles. Previously, we have analyzed OSU’s linebackers, cornerbacks and offensive line. Many fans have made comments on our message board and during the BM5 podcasts that...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Lettermen Row
landgrantholyland.com

Forgotten Buckeyes: Vinnie Clark

Shortly after I began contributing to Land Grant Holy Land, I realized that I was already struggling to come up with good content for the offseason/summer months. Hell of a start, right? But unfortunately, once the NFL Draft takes place, the content well tends to dry up unless you’ve already dialed in on one of the spring sports or the NBA Draft (but as Buckeye hoops fans... you get it). Ohio State football and basketball – our most popular topics – are still part of the news cycle, but they have taken a back seat. And recruiting... well, there are people at LGHL who do a hell of a job covering it, so I wasn’t about to swim with those sharks.
CINCINNATI, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Jim Knowles Enjoying Benefits Of Recruiting At Ohio State

It’s always nice when people are looking forward to your visit. Greetings are genuine and welcomes are warm. This is especially true for football coaches on the recruiting trail. Depending on the college coach — and the respective talent at each particular school — the reception can have a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Waverly’s Futhey to play at Ohio

WAVERLY — Waverly’s Will Futhey, for the next four years, is going to be a Bobcat —following four falls as a talented and highly-touted Tiger. That’s because Futhey, following offers of other programs and an intense recruiting process, found a home at Ohio University —where he will continue his football career.
WAVERLY, OH
The Spun

Look: Cris Carter Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit Son News

Kirk Herbstreit's son Chase has a dream of playing at Ohio State when he's a little bit older. He's currently a sophomore at St. Xavier High School and confirmed to Dan Hope that it "would mean the world" to him if he got to follow in his father's footsteps. Legendary...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
columbusunderground.com

City Dropping Plan for Sports Complex at Historic Crew Stadium

In late 2018, the day before the city of Columbus and its partners announced that a deal had been reached to build a new soccer stadium in the Arena District, the same group of leaders gathered at Mapfre Stadium (now called Historic Crew Stadium) to announce their new plans for that site. The land surrounding the stadium would be turned into a community sports complex – complete with outdoor soccer fields and indoor basketball courts – that they boasted would serve the 200,000 residents who live within three miles of the site.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past, but firearms are permitted outside only. Fair […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bruce Springsteen to perform in Columbus next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing in Columbus at Nationwide Arena next spring as part of the 2023 tour. The Boss will be in Ohio’s capital on March 9, 2023 and will have a second show in the Buckeye State on April 5, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Amid criticism, Yost defends questioning rape victim story

Abortion questions: The arrest of a 27-year-old Columbus man for the rape of a 10-year-old who had to leave the state to get an abortion has prompted criticism of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for questioning whether the crime happened, Sabrina Eaton writes. The girl’s predicament became the focus of national interest as states, including Ohio, imposed stringent abortion restrictions in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Yost told FoxNews on Monday that he hadn’t heard a “whisper” about the case from police or prosecutors in the state. After the arrest, he issued a statement that said, “My heart aches for the pain suffered by this young child.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy