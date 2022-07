SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a little more than a week, Shreveport residents can start qualifying for the mayoral race this coming November. On Monday, July 11, KSLA sat down with one of those candidates, Darryl R. Ware II. The Shreveport native says he has personally lost friends and family members to gun violence and wants to curb the incidents happening in the city. On social media, many people criticized Ware for his living situation. He addressed that, saying it’s further motivating him to run for mayor.

