One of the largest crude oil spills in Tennessee history took place last week, and oil just missed the state's largest aquifer. The pipeline, which stretches for roughly 1,000 miles, burst on June 29, leaking more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil into the rural town of Henderson. The leak equated to roughly 4,800 barrels of oil that were dumped into Chester County, making it the second-largest oil spill in Tennessee history, according to the Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration (PHMSA).

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO