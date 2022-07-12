Laura Turek on 100 Days of Reading Program

Rich and Danny present the third annual show supporting Northfield’s Tour de SAVE, and the SAVE organization (Suicide Awareness Voices for Education). They are joined once again by Laura Meyers, who has worked extensively with the Tour de Save and is always a welcome voice on this show.
Last month, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott spoke about the benefits of a new county program that has embedded social workers, or. community-based coordinators, with the county law enforcement agencies to assist on calls involving a person dealing with a mental health crisis or a chemical health emergency. Now Rice...
Dundas City Administrator Jenelle Teppen talks about local elections. Filing for two open City Council seats and for Mayor opens on August 2 at Dundas City Hall. She also discusses the future of wastewater treatment in Dundas.
