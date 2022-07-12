TV Talk Podcast: As Emmy Nominations Voting Continues, Here Are Our Final Predictions

“I’m just making an argument to make this fascinating to our listeners here,” jokes our Awards Columnist today on Deadline’s TV Talk podcast.

With TV Academy members casting their ballots for nominations as we speak, Pete Hammond and Deadline’s Chief TV Critic Dominic Patten want to make everyone’s day a little bit easier with some final predictions of who will make the cut(s).

As you can hear, Dopesick, The White Lotus, Maid, The Dropout, Gaslit, The First Lady and Michelle Pfeiffer, and Under the Banner of Heaven are among our bets to be strong contenders in the Limited Series category. With some Reservation Dogs, Abbott Elementary, Atlanta, the now-concluded Grace & Frankie, Better Things and Black-ish in the game, we also throw down over who will fill the 10 slots in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. Among the potential 10 nominations in Outstanding Drama Series, we name names with Succession, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Yellowjackets and Squid Game as near certainties to get nods when the noms are revealed July 12.

Truthfully, that’s just the tip of our predictions iceberg and our cold reasoning of who will get nominations – as you can hear on the podcast. We also name some long shots that are near to our respective hearts (Can you say Slow Horses?).

In addition to our final nomination predictions in the marquee categories, today’s TV Talk features part of Pete’s conversation from our recent Contenders TV shindig with WeCrashed’s Jared Leto, plus showrunners and creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

We also wanted to say thank you to everyone who listened to the latest cycle of TV Talk. We also really appreciate your feedback and comments, even when you disagree with us.

