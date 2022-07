Line: Storm (-8) Money line: Wings (+270), Storm (-345) Ruled out: Mercedes Russell (head) Fantasy Need to Know: The Wings dealt with a plethora of injuries going into the Break, but both Allisha Gray and Satou Sabally returned for the last couple games. Sabally was on a minutes restriction in those two games, but it's unclear whether the restriction may be eased coming out of the break. Isabelle Harrison (available in 55.9% of leagues) has been starting in Sabally's place, but only averaged 11 MPG in those last two games even with Sabally limited. It may be safest to sit both for this game, until we get some evidence as to the team's rotation moving forward.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO