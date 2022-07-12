ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Nurse shortage at Lucas County jail prompts change in booking procedures

By Trevor Hubert
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago
The Lucas County jail is turning away inmates because of a lack of nursing staff, jail officials say.

Arrestees who are injured, suffering a withdrawal from drugs or alcohol, or from other health issues now have to be cleared by a medical facility before they can be booked, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said.

“If there’s no nurse available, arrestees who are brought to booking with injuries or health issues will not be accepted until seen and given clearance at a medical facility,” Sheriff Navarre said.

An area police officer who brings such an arrestee to the jail, now is directed by a jail deputy to take such a person to a local emergency room. That’s unless the officer is aware of the situation and takes the arrestee to a medical facility first, the sheriff said.

Once there, the officer then either waits until the medical care has been delivered and takes the arrestee back to the jail, or leaves after issuing a summons to appear in court, depending on the gravity of the charges the person faces, according to the sheriff.

For some time before this month, the jail administration had not been able to have a nurse available to attend to the arrestees, leaving at least one of the three shifts uncovered, the sheriff said, adding that it had never happened before, to the best of his knowledge.

This, the sheriff said, prompted him to issue a memo to county law enforcement agents on July 4.

“This is to advise you that the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently facing a severe shortage of nurses in the jail. Ideally, we would have a minimum of two on duty at all times,” the memo said. “The high number of recent resignations and our inability to recruit new applicants has left us with some shifts with no coverage. When we do have one working, their priority is the disbursement of prescription drugs to the inmates.”

“... Arrestees who are brought to booking with injuries or health issues will not be accepted until seen and given clearance at a medical facility. Arrestees who are experiencing withdrawal from drugs and/or alcohol and require medical oversight while incarcerated will not be accepted. We simply do not have the medical staff to provide the required observation.”

The sheriff said the memo was issued when the department was “in a crisis situation.”

“But we are in a much better shape now,” the sheriff said Tuesday, adding that the department has hired four nurses who are training right now.

By the end of the month, the sheriff expects to hire two more nurses.

Ideally, he wants to have a total of 12 nurses, including at least six working full time, and the rest part-time or on a contingency basis, in order to make sure the jail has two nurses working at any given time, he said.

If no jail nurse is available during a medical emergency at the jail, deputies call the Toledo Fire department which responds and provides emergency medical care, the sheriff said.

“This shortage has resulted in additional requests to Toledo Fire and Rescue for medical calls within the jail. This will continue and become more frequent,” the memo said.

Sterling Rahe, fire department spokesman, said the department, “does respond to the jail on occasion when requested for emergency [medical] services.”

“But we haven’t seen an increase in those runs,” he said.

Lucas County Commissioners president Gary Byers has not discussed the jail nursing staff shortage with Sheriff Navarre, but he agrees with the sheriff and his handling of the situation because the medical conditions of those arrested, “need to be stabilized” before they get booked, especially in case of the overdoses, he said.

Mr. Byers also said that the jail nursing staff shortage also “underscores the need” for a new Lucas County jail, which would come with a separate medical services wing, which would have all the necessary funding, including that for the nursing staff.

County officials have been making the push for a new jail for the past nine years, and the design-build is complete; however, funding the estimated $140 million project has yet to be finalized.

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
