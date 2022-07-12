GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 36% off at Amazon

One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day

Not all golf GPS technology has to be super expensive. Sure there are lasers and golf watches that come at the premium end of the golf spectrum but every so often we see a model that can perform with the best of them, but doesn't break the bank.

At Golf Monthly, we have tried and tested models from a range of brands and, on Amazon Prime Day , we have spotted an absolute steal, with the GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch now with 36% off which equates to nearly £100. That is superb value for a watch which comfortably made our best golf watches guide, and performs in just about every way you would want it to, on and off the golf course.

(Image credit: Future)

Featuring a ceramic bezel that adorns the outside of the Aim W11 , it's an aesthetically pleasing watch which also provides a premium feel and look when on your wrist. However, it's the technology aspect that impressed us most, as the W11 comes pre-loaded with 40,000 courses worldwide. Not only that, but the GPS knows exactly what course you are playing and loads quickly once switched on. It also knows your exact location on the course, vibrating every time you get to the next tee box.

(Image credit: Golfbuddy)

Other features on the watch include the traditional front, middle and back yardages, as well as carry yardages to the front and back of hazards, a clear and accurate map of the hole and shot distance tracking. Whether you are playing your home course, or a new one, accurate distances are vital, and you get just that with this watch.

GolfBuddy is a brand that usually offers products that sit at attractive price points for a wide variety of golfers. With this W11 watch, this is clear to see as you can get nearly £100 off one of the best golf GPS devices that money can buy.

