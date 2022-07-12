ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day

By Matt Cradock
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fFgq_0gcuMfPa00

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 36% off at Amazon
Was £249.99 Now £159.99

Save nearly £100 on the Aim W11, one of our favorite golf watches currently on the market. View Deal

One Of The Best Golf Watches Has 36% Off On Amazon Prime Day

Not all golf GPS technology has to be super expensive. Sure there are lasers and golf watches that come at the premium end of the golf spectrum but every so often we see a model that can perform with the best of them, but doesn't break the bank.

At Golf Monthly, we have tried and tested models from a range of brands and, on Amazon Prime Day , we have spotted an absolute steal, with the GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch now with 36% off which equates to nearly £100. That is superb value for a watch which comfortably made our best golf watches guide, and performs in just about every way you would want it to, on and off the golf course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fkalk_0gcuMfPa00

(Image credit: Future)

Featuring a ceramic bezel that adorns the outside of the Aim W11 , it's an aesthetically pleasing watch which also provides a premium feel and look when on your wrist. However, it's the technology aspect that impressed us most, as the W11 comes pre-loaded with 40,000 courses worldwide. Not only that, but the GPS knows exactly what course you are playing and loads quickly once switched on. It also knows your exact location on the course, vibrating every time you get to the next tee box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOdXg_0gcuMfPa00

(Image credit: Golfbuddy)

Other features on the watch include the traditional front, middle and back yardages, as well as carry yardages to the front and back of hazards, a clear and accurate map of the hole and shot distance tracking. Whether you are playing your home course, or a new one, accurate distances are vital, and you get just that with this watch.

GolfBuddy is a brand that usually offers products that sit at attractive price points for a wide variety of golfers. With this W11 watch, this is clear to see as you can get nearly £100 off one of the best golf GPS devices that money can buy.

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 36% off at Amazon
Was £249.99 Now £159.99

You can't go wrong with 36% (nearly £100) off on this watch, and therefore we don't expect this deal to be around for long... View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals: Check Out More Than 75 Early Deals

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. The annual sale is this week, July 12-13, so get your wallets ready. In fact, you can already save big on a wide variety of gaming, tech, and entertainment products at Amazon. Of course, there will be many, many more deals that are only available during the two-day event, so you'll definitely want to check back in the coming days. For now, we've rounded up the best Prime Day 2022 deals that you can snag early.
SHOPPING
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Gps Watch#Amazon Prime Day#The Aim W11
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2022 – live: What time does it start and what are the best early deals?

Calling all bargain-hunters, tomorrow is the big day: Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts at 00:01 on 12 July.The 48-hour sale event sees huge savings across tech, home and kitchen appliances, alcohol, gaming, laptops, TVs and so much more. As well as huge discounts on big-name brands, including Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, and Rimmel. And luckily, early deals kicked off on 21 June and continue to roll in. At this point we can confirm, they’re only getting better as the event approaches. Last Friday, Amazon has officially kicked off its discounts on its own-brand devices, from Echo dot smart...
INTERNET
CBS News

The best deals at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has June deals on Apple Watches, Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, gorgeous new 4K televisions and more right now....
SHOPPING
pymnts

Walmart, Already Marking Down, Won’t Counter Amazon Prime Day

Walmart has nixed an idea to offer its own version of rival Amazon’s Prime Day because it already has more discounted item sales than usual, according to a Thursday (July 7) CNBC report. The retail giant, which has seen fierce competition from the eCommerce company in recent years, has...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
CNET

Best Buy Challenges Amazon Prime Day with Upcoming 'Black Friday in July Sale'

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. We've known for a few weeks that Amazon Prime Day deals were officially kicking off on July 12, and since then we've seen a few competitors announce similar sales. Now, Best Buy is joining in on the action with an official announcement of its upcoming Black Friday in July Sale, which competes with Prime Day and starts on July 11. The three-day sale will cover nearly everything the big-box retailer sells, such as TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day fan deal: Stay cool, there’s 45 per cent off this IndyBest approved appliance

Summer is here and with the current weather forecast stipulating that it’s only going to get warmer, it’s about time you invested in this season’s hottest commodity: a fan.And what better time to do so than on Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the sale period that will help you save on everything from tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol, home appliances and more. But you’ll need to be quick, as the event ends midnight tonight.But our main concern here is how to make sure you’re staying as cool as a cucumber this summer. And luckily, we’ve only gone...
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Save up to 28% on top-rated Celestron binoculars this Amazon Prime Day

Fix your gaze on incredible binocular deals with two gate-crashers from Celestron, one of our top-rated brands for nature and astronomy. The Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binocular is on sale right now at Amazon for $129.72 (opens in new tab), an incredible 28% less than usual. If you want a smaller set, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is on sale right now at Amazon for $133.18 (opens in new tab), which is 22% off the normal listing price.
SHOPPING
TechSpot

The best tech deals we could find on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon hosted its first Prime Day sale on July 15, 2015, to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary. The shopping event has been held annually ever since. This year's 48-hour Prime Day kicks off on July 12 and runs through July 13 for Prime members in more than 20 countries including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Mexico and the UK.
SHOPPING
CNET

Chromebook Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022 You Can Still Get: Save $100+

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Over the past few years, Chromebooks have become far more popular and one of the main reasons for that is their often affordable price tags. With Windows PCs and Apple's MacBooks much more expensive, Chromebooks fill a void for a lot of people. Amazon Prime Day deals have made them even more affordable, and right now you can pick one up with prices starting at just $130.
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
The Independent

Philips electric kettle Amazon Prime Day deal: 42% off this snazzy modern-looking model

Even the best of us can go a little wild on Amazon Prime Day – the discounts can feel too good to miss out on, after all.But, while we’ve learnt our lesson one time too many – we say, spying a once used popcorn machine in our kitchen cupboard – it’s the everyday essentials we really want to champion during the 48-hour flash sale.TVs, laptops, coffee machines, vacuum cleaners and more have all been given a huge price cut, and there’s no buyer’s remorse when you’re sitting down to 4K viewing each night, or whipping up dirt off the floor...
ELECTRONICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

76
Followers
831
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy