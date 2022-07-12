ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Ranger Lightning, Maverick Lightning trademarked in Europe

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew trademark filings could signal Ford's plans to offer electric versions of its Maverick and Ranger pickup trucks. As first spotted by CarBuzz, Ford on Monday filed trademark protection for “Maverick Lightning” and “Ranger Lightning” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. At the time...

fordauthority.com

Ford Currently Has No Plans To Offer Additional EcoBoost Crate Engines

The turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine is available in a wide variety of Blue Oval vehicles these days, including the Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco, Ford Mustang, Lincoln Corsair, and Ford Explorer, to name a few. But the family of EcoBoost powerplants can be found across the automaker’s entire lineup, and consists of a wide variety of engines with varying levels of displacement and power. However, FoMoCo only sells the 2.3 in crate form, and apparently has no plans to expand its lineup of EcoBoost crate engines, at least for now.
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford E-Transit Continues Segment Dominance

The 2022 Ford E-Transit – the all-electric version of the Ford Transit – was revealed back in November 2020, and participated in a number of customer pilot programs before it entered production at the Kansas City Assembly plant last November. U.S. deliveries began back in February, but the EV van is headed to many other places, including Mexico and Europe, to name a couple. FoMoCo disclosed 2022 Ford E-Transit sales for the first time in March – even though the first units were sold in February – and the EV van immediately took over the top spot in its segment. Now, The Blue Oval’s June sales report reveals that the 2022 Ford E-Transit has retained its place atop the EV van ranks, too.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
fordauthority.com

Next-Generation Ford Ranger Production Aided By New Stamping Plant

The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger was revealed back in November, while the mid-size pickup has already begun shipping from the Ford Thailand Manufacturing plant as it begins its eight year production run. Meanwhile, Ford is investing $1 billion in its South African manufacturing operations and is retooling the Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina to prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger. Now, Ford has announced that it has added a new stamping plant at its Silverton Assembly plant to aid in those efforts as well.
CARS
motor1.com

UK: This VW Beetle drag racing EV has 6,400 bhp from four motors

Putting a load of batteries and powerful motors in a classic Volkswagen Beetle for the purposes of drag racing is actually more common than you might think. There are lots of them already out there with varying performance levels, one, two or more motors and remarkable quarter-mile performance, but none could match this new Beetle EV drag build.
CARS
