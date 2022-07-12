Not as hot Tuesday, small chance of rain

The early week front has moved out of the Sunflower State but there is still some stormy activity behind it. Severe weather is not expected this morning but gusty winds and small hail will be possible with Central and Eastern Kansas storms.

Some showers to the southwest will linger into the afternoon but any other raindrops from earlier this morning will wrap up by this time.

While highs will be in the upper 80 and low 90s, this is still something we should enjoy because Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week for many of us.

After average warmth this afternoon, we will need to continue to keep an eye on Western Kansas for the chance of seeing a storm or two this evening. Severe weather is not expected but a stronger storm with hail and wind cannot be ruled out, especially in the far northwest corner of the area.

There will be a gradual uptick in temperatures after today. Wednesday’s highs will still be close to average, we will just see more 90s. The heat will be more intense later this week and over the weekend.

Even though rain chances do not look like a sure thing, our evenings will need to be monitored for the chance of seeing an isolated storm.

There will be a chance between Western and Central Kansas late Wednesday but severe weather is not expected. The bigger part of the weather story will be the heat and humidity building back into the area despite these slim evening chances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 90 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 91 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.