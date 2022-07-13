Prime Day PS5 deals 2022: Don't miss out on these amazing PlayStation offers

It's the second day of Amazon Prime Day, meaning that you less than 24 hours to advantage of some best deals around. Yesterday saw steep discounts on PlayStation accessories like headsets, controllers, and SSDs, and there's even more on sale today. No matter what you're looking for, whether it's a brand-new HDMI cable or a game you've had your eye on for a while, you'll be saving a ton of money.

Now's the time to buy or you'll likely end up needing to wait until the holiday season for another big sale when Black Friday and Cyber Monday come around.

You can check out some highlighted sales section below on last-minute deals you won't want to miss out on, and even further down we'll be running a live deals blog to feature the best PS5 and PS4 deals around.

Astro's wonderful A40 headset is discounted by 30% for Prime Day, giving players access to high-quality soundscapes through Astro Audio V2 technology. With cross-platform compatibility and customizable parts like its microphone and speaker tags, it's an excellent purchase for anyone in the market for a new headset.

DualSense controllers rarely drop in price like this, especially its colorful variants. This revolutionary controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to truly immerse players in games like never before, and now you have several options to choose from rather than its standard white model.

With the PS5's internal SSD being so small relative to the size of games today, you'll want to grab another internal SSD for it. Thankfully some of the best PS5 SSDs are on sale today at steep discounts, especially the Samsung 980 Pro, dropping $150 off of its usual retail price. All of these SSDs have built-in heatsinks so you won't need to worry about boing out and buying another. Now really is the best time to buy because you won't find these for less any time soon.

SteelSeries makes some of the best PS5 headsets in the business, and its Arctis Pro model is no exception. Whether you want to spend a little extra for the GameDAC or not, you're getting an outstanding headset that delivers high-quality audio with sublime comfort. While the standard Arctis Pro works best with PC, the Arctis Pro + GameDAC bundle works perfectly with PlayStation.

Everything you need for your streaming set up is heavily discounted today. Corsair offers some great streaming accessories for PlayStation ranging from headsets and microphones all the way to keyboards and mice — because yes, some PS4 and PS5 games are compatible with a mouse and keyboard. Now you don't need to break the bank to get any of these for less today.

It's not an ideal situation, but given that the PS5 is so difficult to get ahold of nowadays, we'll take what we can get. Amazon currently has the popular system in-stock with a catch: it's invite-only, regardless of whether or not you're a Prime member. You'll need to request an invitation and if you're lucky you'll receive an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours to purchase it. Fingers crossed.

Whether you're looking to charge up your PS5 controllers or need a stand that can also cool your console, you'll find something on sale this Prime Day. Sony's official DualSense charging station is discounted by $10 and third-party brands are discounted even further. If you happen to have more than one controller, you'll definitely want to invest in a charging station, and thankfully they're pretty cheap.

Pair up your PS5 with some of the best gaming monitors around. Brands like Acer, LG, Samsung, and Sceptre are offering their premiere models at discounted prices today. Many of these monitors sport 4K resolution and you can even mind models with curved, ultra wide displays. No matter what you're looking for, you'll enjoy high frame rates and low response times.

Many of Samsung's QLED televisions are heavily discounted today, some up to 30% off. That may not seem like a lot at first glance, but when you take into account how expensive TVs usually are, those are some big savings of several hundred dollars in some cases. You can splurge for the best of the best and opt for a television over $1,000 or you can get another excellent model like the Samsung 43" Class Neo QLED QN90A Series for about $800.

OLED televisions tend to be more expensive than QLEDs, but that's because the technology in them is second to none. The best gaming televisions utilize OLED technology to deliver the most vivid, spectacular pictures possible. They might still be uber expensive, even at a discount, but when you're saving over $1,000 you really can't go wrong if you have the money to spare.

Looking to future-proof your hardware? You'll want to grab a great HDMI 2.1 cable . These cables support higher resolutions, more bandwidth (up to 48Gbps), faster refresh rates like 120Hz and 144Hz, and dynamic HDR, meaning you'll get the most out of the games you play on PS5 (though the console does come with its own HDMI 2.1 cable in the box). If you want an extra on hand for whatever reason, HDMI 2.0 is still able to deliver 4K, and you're sure to find one in whichever length you need.

Razer is one of the most trusted brands in the business when it comes to gaming peripherals, and a bunch of its accessories are on sale today for Prime Day. There's everything from discounted headsets and microphones to its wonderful Iskur gaming chair. Trust me, as someone who didn't have a gaming chair for the longest time, your back will thank you when you buy one. It's well worth it.

The PS5 is a chunky beast that doesn't always fit in with your entertainment stand. That's where a wall mount comes in. You can hide it away behind your television setup or mount it next to your TV on the wall. Whatever works best for you. Regardless, getting a wall mount for your PS5 is a simple and affordable way to improve your gaming setup. The benefit one the ones listed above is that they also have room for controllers and headsets, too.

USB-C cables aren't the first thing that comes to mind when stocking up on PS5 accessories, but they are extremely important. With a USB-C cable, you can charge your controllers, potentially even while you play depending on your setup. The officially-licensed PowerA USB-C cable for PS5 is 20% for Prime Day, so this is the perfect time to grab an cord or three.

A handful of great PS5 first-party games are being discounted. This includes some of the best early titles from PlayStation Studios developed for the latest generation. Games like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection , Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more are excellent games to get started on once you've got a PS5.

Tired of using your controller to handle watching a movie or TV show? The PlayStation Media Remote makes flipping around easy, so you're not fiddling and carefully setting your controller down to avoid accidentally activating the fast-forward. This remote is usually $30, but it's 33% off for Prime Day.

Thinking of traveling somewhere? If so, you'll want to make sure you keep your PS5 safe. Two travel cases are currently being discounted for Prime Day, so now's a great time to grab one. You'll get peace of mind for keeping your PS5 and accessories safe, while you'll also be saving some money. It's the best of both worlds.

The PS5's design has been contentious since its release, with a lot of people not loving the black and white color scheme or the shape of the outer shell. There's not much you can do with the overall shape other than slim it down a bit, but there are faceplates on sale for Prime Day that mix up the colors and even add some vents for more effective cooling. And if you're ever worried about how protective they are, there are even shockproof, anti-scratch covers to protect the console.

When it comes to simple and intuitive streaming, the Elgato HD60 S+ is one of the best and most reliable in the business. It's compatible with just about every system under the sun, including PS5 and PS4, with 4K60 HDR10 pass-through and game capture at 1080p60 HDR10. Plug and play streaming has truly never been easier, and finding this for $30 off is a sweet deal.

