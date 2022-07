Critical Race Theory Lens: History Echoes in the Experiences of Students of Color in Art School by Lyssa Palu-ay Lecture: McCarthy Center Forum at 4:30 PM. Dr. Lyssa Palu-ay is the Dean of the Office of Justice and Transformation at MassArt. She will provide both an in-person lecture and a workshop on Critical Race Theory in the arts, including how it may be employed in curricula in studio arts and art education programs. Her lecture will also address how Critical Race Theory can be practiced in the humanities to address inequality, sustain our support of each other, and increase happiness. During the workshop, an interactive discussion will help faculty from all disciplines learn about adopting critical race theory into their teaching and more generally helping students of color and first-generation students.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO