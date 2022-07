AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO