Halberd Corporation Update, CEO Letter and 2022 Expectations

The tabletop RPG industry is about to experience a major shakeup, as Roll20 and OneBookShelf has announced plans to launch a "joint venture". The announced move combines the biggest virtual tabletop system on the internet with the largest digital tabletop RPG marketplace, creating a service that will allow players to purchase an RPG and then immediately play them on the virtual tabletop. While Roll20 had a marketplace for users to purchase rulebooks that were viewable through their on-site compendium, the addition of OneBookShelf (which manages both the DriveThruRPG and Dungeon Master's Guild online marketplaces among other sites) will allow users to purchase PDF versions and utilize those PDFs on the virtual tabletop service.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO