Halberd Corporation Update, CEO Letter and 2022 Expectations

 1 day ago

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) This past quarter has witnessed some very significant technical and organizational achievements by the Halberd team. The accomplishments for the Second Quarter ending June 30, 2022, are as follows:. 2Q ACHIEVEMENTS. Added an animal testing...

Carscoops

Rivian CEO Confirms Job Cuts In Letter To Employees

Following reports that it might cut as many as 700 employees, Rivian’s CEO R.J. Scaringe has addressed the cuts with employees, confirming the cuts, according to a letter shared with Carscoops. “We’ve implemented changes across Rivian, including prioritizing certain programs (and stopping some), halting certain non-manufacturing hiring and adopting...
TechCrunch

Rivian CEO confirms layoffs could be part of restructuring to stay ‘nimble’

The email, viewed by TechCrunch, provides a broad outline of the company’s previously shared strategy for the next 18 months “in order to stay ahead of the changing economic landscape.” That strategy is focused on four key areas: ramping production of its R1T and R1S vehicles and electric delivery van (EDV), accelerating development of its next-gen R2 platform, ramping EV charging and service infrastructure and “optimizing” costs and operating expenses.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE ENTRY INTO A SPECIAL COLLECTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT VALID UNTIL December 31, 2024

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel,, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that further to the Company's report dated December 14, 2021 regarding the signing of a collective employment agreement for a period of three years until December 31, 2024 (the "Collective Employment Agreement"), the Company, the employees' representatives and the Histadrut New General Labor Organization (the "Parties"), signed a special collective employment agreement, that is valid until December 31, 2024 (the "Special Collective Employment Agreement"), that regulates, among other things, a salary increase mechanism for the years 2023 and 2024 and a mechanism for employee participation in the Company's profits from year 2023 onwards.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LENOX CORPORATION, AMERICA'S LEADING TABLETOP, GIFTWARE, AND HOME ENTERTAINING COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE SILVERSMITHS, LTD., INC.

BRISTOL, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Corporation, a leading supplier of tabletop, giftware, and home entertaining products, today announced that it has acquired Cambridge Silversmiths, Ltd., Inc. The deal includes all existing Cambridge-branded tabletop products including flatware and drinkware but does not include the Thirstystone brand. With its...
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital Appoints Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Siegmann as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Siegmann will lead Terran Orbital’s investor relations, M&A, and venture efforts among other development initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005057/en/ Jonathan Siegmann (Credit: Terran Orbital Corporation)
CoinTelegraph

US trademark and copyright offices to study IP impact of NFTs

As nonfungible tokens (NFTs) continue to garner interest, the United States Patent and Trademark Office and U.S. Copyright Office are set to launch a study into their impact on intellectual property rights. The examination of NFTs comes after a request from Senators Patrick Leahy and Thom Tillis in June for...
AdWeek

Omnicom Media Group and Publicis Media Lead Forrester Agency Assessment

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and Publicis Media emerged as industry leaders in Forrester’s latest media agency Wave report, receiving praise from analysts for their...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CLOUDASTRUCTURE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF IPG

Cloud video surveillance company finalizes acquisition of IoT Cybersecurity Company. MIAMI, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure, the award-winning cloud video surveillance provider announced the completion of their acquisition of Infrastructure Proving Grounds' assets, including their cutting-edge cloud-based GearBox™ IoT cybersecurity solution. The acquisition continues to build on...
ComicBook

Roll20 Announces Joint Venture With OneBookShelf

The tabletop RPG industry is about to experience a major shakeup, as Roll20 and OneBookShelf has announced plans to launch a "joint venture". The announced move combines the biggest virtual tabletop system on the internet with the largest digital tabletop RPG marketplace, creating a service that will allow players to purchase an RPG and then immediately play them on the virtual tabletop. While Roll20 had a marketplace for users to purchase rulebooks that were viewable through their on-site compendium, the addition of OneBookShelf (which manages both the DriveThruRPG and Dungeon Master's Guild online marketplaces among other sites) will allow users to purchase PDF versions and utilize those PDFs on the virtual tabletop service.
insideevs.com

Rivian Holding Meeting Friday About Restructuring And Layoffs

According to a recent report by Automotive News, electric truck startup automaker Rivian will connect with its employees on Friday, July 15, 2022, to provide details about restructuring. The information shared at the meeting will revolve around possible layoffs and other plans to temporarily cut some programs. The information about...
The Associated Press

BioTalent Canada Awards 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- BioTalent Canada announced today that Erin Ward has won the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005618/en/ Erin Ward, winner of the 2022 Catalyst Award for Top New Hire (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Affinitiv Welcomes Jeff Bogaski as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Jeff Bogaski as the new Chief Revenue Officer for the company. In this position, Bogaski will be responsible for driving revenue growth outside of Affinitiv’s major OEMs and certain business segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005150/en/ Jeff Bogaski, Chief Revenue Officer, Affinitiv (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Headless CMS platform Kontent secures new capital to grow its customer base

Kontent launched in 2015 as an internal startup of 18-year-old bootstrapped software developer Kentico. Kentico was the brainchild of Petr Palas, who saw an opportunity to build a content management system (CMS) for developers using Microsoft’s .NET framework. “Many companies and digital agencies [have historically] built their systems in-house,...
The Associated Press

Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership enables enterprises to access complete solutions to solve their data protection challenges. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005179/en/ Seclore Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
TheStreet

Can This Leading Drug Developer Stock Live Up to the Hype?

Technology-enabled drug discovery promises to increase the efficiency of drug development. By combining artificial intelligence, robotic labs, and sometimes supercomputers, the emerging field thinks it can find better drug candidates faster. If those assets progress through clinical trials more easily, then it can shave years and tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars off traditional drug development cycles.
The Associated Press

Compass Minerals Appoints Melissa Miller as Independent Director

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced the appointment of Melissa M. Miller to the company’s board of directors. Miller brings to the board more than 20 years of broad leadership experience in human resources (HR) management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712006072/en/ Melissa M. Miller, newly appointed independent director for Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) (Photo: Business Wire)
nationalfisherman.com

On the horizon: National survey in support of a strong domestic seafood economy

American seafood harvesters play a vital role in supplying healthy, high-quality food to people across the United States and around the world. But they also face serious challenges caused by market disruptions, competing ocean uses, environmental change, and fishing regulations. Selling seafood directly to consumers, or direct seafood marketing, has...
TechCrunch

Syrup Tech bags $6.3M to develop some sweet inventory-planning software

Syrup Tech, now armed with $6.3 million in new funding, is feeding all that data, like transactions, marketing and inventory, and combining it with other data, like social media trends and even the weather, to spit out predictive inventory recommendations using artificial intelligence and machine learning. This way, merchandisers and planners have better information on what they need and can reduce some of the waste.
CarBuzz.com

Rivian Set To Announce Huge Layoffs

Bumpy roads for Rivian this week. Recently, the automaker has struggled, be it from allegations of sexual misconduct in its workplaces to brutal semiconductor shortage-related delays. Now, A letter from CEO RJ Scaringe has said he is going to address layoffs in a meeting on Friday, July 15. "Rivian is...
@growwithco

Employee Performance Improvement Plan (PIP)

An employee performance improvement plan (PIP) can help an underperforming individual meet workplace expectations. Learn about writing and implementing a PIP. If an employee is struggling to meet the expectations of their job or organization, a manager may consider creating an employee performance improvement plan (PIP) to help that individual succeed. Here’s what you need to know about creating and implementing a PIP in the workplace.
