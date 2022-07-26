Sequins Squared! See All of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s ‘Bachelorette’ Outfits on Season 19

They’re dressed to impress! Bachelorette season 19 leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey might be on the hit reality TV series looking for love, but that doesn't mean they can't prioritize fashion! In fact, both leading ladies started off looking stunning in their respective gowns during episode 1 — and we absolutely can't wait to see what fashion choices are to come.

Rachel and Gabby made Bachelor Nation history as they marked the first time two women shared the lead in the reality dating show.

“Two best friends. One unbelievable journey,” read the text over the teaser trailer released on May 20, 2022. “This season, it’s petal to the metal,” the text continued, playing on the series’ iconic red roses. As the two will share the stage throughout their journey, the show has changed its name to The Bachelorettes for the season, the end of the trailer shows.

Viewers first met Rachel and Gabby during Clayton Echard ’s season of The Bachelor . At the time, the season 26 Bachelor begged Rachel and Gabby to stay and fight for their individual relationships, only to end things with both of them shortly after to pursue Susie Evans .

Though they both turned out as runners-up, the duo came out of the experience as best friends. Their close bond, host Jesse Palmer said, will help them as they take the lead on the show.

“They are not competing against one another … What I can say is they absolutely need to support each other as friends to get through this,” Jesse said in a July 2022 interview with TV Insider . “It’s unprecedented, never had two Bachelorettes go the entire season alongside one another, so two love stories, but two completely different journeys … We saw their unwavering support for one another during the Rose Ceremony From Hell back in Iceland during Clayton’s season finale. They absolutely need to rely on each other to navigate this.”

Seeing as the show will not be a competition, the ladies have set out their respective goals for their future partner.

“Rachel is looking for someone who is as playful, passionate and spontaneous as she is,” reads Rachel’s bio. “He should be nurturing, empathetic and MUST be respectful in all facets of life – to her, to family and especially to waiters.”

As for Gabby’s criteria, she’s seeking “a man with quiet confidence,” her ABC bio reads. “She doesn't have a physical type but says that if he doesn't have a personality, then it's a hard pass. … The one nonnegotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby's heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her goldendoodle Leonardo are a package deal.”

Scroll down to see Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette looks so far!