Olympic diver Tom Daley receives his OBE at Windsor Castle

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Olympic diver Tom Daley received an OBE - Order Of The British Empire at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The sportsman, 28, posed with husband Dustin Lance Black, 48, with his award which was presented to him by Prince Charles, for services to diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his support of LGBTQ+ rights.

Father-of-one Tom, dressed in a black Dior suit and silver tie with patterned shoes, had a huge smile on his face as he took part in a photocall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0jiF_0gcu3aUl00
Olympian Tom Daley (left), wass joined by husband Dustin Lance Black as he received his OBE at Windsor Castle for services to diving and charity work on Tuesday

He first represented Great Britain at the Olympics in 2008, aged just 14.

Tom then went on to represent Team GB at London 2012, Rio 2016 and at Tokyo 2020, where he won gold alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronised 10m platform event.

He has continuously championed the rights of the LGBTQ+ community after coming out in 2013, and has called for countries where homosexuality can be punished by death to be banned from competing in the Olympic Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txyZR_0gcu3aUl00
Honour: Tom was made an OBE by the Prince of Wales during Tuesday's ceremony 

Other prominent sportsmen honoured on the day were 2020 Paralympic champion in wheelchair fencing Piers Gilliver and Olympic swimmer Calum Jarvis, who helped the men's 4x200m freestyle relay team reach the final of Tokyo 2020, in which the team went on to win gold.

It comes after Tom collected the Swinton Insurance Sports Personality of the Year prize at the 2022 British LGBT Awards last week having been a force for activism and LGBT+ inclusion.

The outing comes after Tom confessed that he feels there is 'extra pressure' on same sex couples to be 'good parents'.

The Olympic diver, who welcomed son Robbie via surrogacy, revealed that he sometimes feels judged by people when out in public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9CjI_0gcu3aUl00
Incredible: Tom has continuously championed the rights of the LGBTQ+ community after coming out in 2013, and has called for countries where homosexuality can be punished by death to be banned from competing in the Olympic Games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXLZV_0gcu3aUl00
A moment: Father-of-one Tom, dressed in a black Dior suit and silver tie with patterned shoes, had a huge smile on his face as he took part in a photocall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p05Cn_0gcu3aUl00
Royal meeting: Tom flashed a big smile as he enjoyed a conversation with Prince Charles during the ceremony 

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Tom explained: 'Being same sex dads, I felt a lot of extra pressure to be good parents and to be doing the right thing.'

He continued: 'You do always feel a bit judged when you're out in public because you want to be showing that you're doing the best you possibly can, and I think it can be weird sometimes for people to see two dads and a baby.

'We always felt like we had to be the best parents that we could ever be and do all of the right things, we were desperate to be parents just like everybody else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtoBP_0gcu3aUl00
Success: Tom posing after the medal ceremony for the Men's 10m Platform on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 7, 2021

'It was that constant feeling of having to prove ourselves above and beyond.'

Tom discussed the complexity of same sex couples becoming parents as he revealed his worries that came when he first realised that he was gay.

He said: 'Once I started to realise that I was gay, it was like, how am I going to have children in the future? What does this look like for me? What are the options?

'Having to figure out exactly how that was going to work, looking down the routes of adoption, surrogacy and all of those different things.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPvG5_0gcu3aUl00
Proud parents: Tom, who welcomed Robbie via surrogacy, revealed that he sometimes feels judged by people when out in public

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

